The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts enter Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season trending in different directions. The Cardinals fumbled away a winnable game against the Titans, leading to a blowup on the sidelines and subsequent fine for head coach Jonathan Gannon. The Colts continued to roll under Daniel Jones, routing the Raiders 40-6. Will Indianapolis continue its surprising start to the season against a volatile Cardinals squad?

The SportsLine Projection Model leans to the Over on 46.5 points in this game, meaning there should be some touchdown scorers as long as no one tries to copy Emari Demercado. We'll look at some of our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Cardinals vs. Colts, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Cardinals vs. Colts anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tyler Warren (+150)

The rookie tight end has been one of the many bright spots for the Colts, but he was struggling to find paydirt until the last two weeks. He has one rushing touchdown and one receiving score over the last two weeks, so the Colts are trying to get him involved more in the red zone. The Cardinals have actually been good when it comes to stopping opposing teams from finding the end zone, ranking fourth in points allowed per game. The Colts are second in scoring offense, though, so Warren should have plenty of chances to score in Week 6.

Kyler Murray (+350)

Murray has a foot injury, so his status is worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game. Even if he is hampered a bit, Murray will likely have to use his legs to beat a tough Indianapolis defeat that ranks second in points allowed per game. Murray had a rushing touchdown against the Titans, his first of the season. If he can't get things going through the air, he'll be looked on to create with his legs. That's going to be a factor in the red zone, so I like Murray to score in Week 6, provided he does suit up.