The NFL continues its international series in Week 7 of the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off. The Rams are looking for their second win in a row after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, while the Jaguars hope to bounce back from a loss to the Seahawks. Rams running back Kyren Williams has scored five touchdowns through six games this season, so can he continue to hammer the end zone across the pond?

Here's a look at our favorite Rams vs. Jaguars anytime touchdown scorer bets.

Top Rams vs. Jaguars anytime touchdown scorer props:

Kyren Williams (-140)

Travis Hunter (+300)

The Rams are expected to be without Puka Nacua for this game as he recovers from an ankle injury. That means more touches for Williams, who has scored twice on the ground and three times in the air this season. The running back should get a majority of the snaps for L.A. in a game the Rams can probably control through the air. The Jaguars are stout against the run but rank 30th in passing yards allowed per game. Williams is involved enough in the passing game to get some receptions and he'll take most of the carries anyway, so there's a great chance he finds the end zone again in Week 7.

The Jaguars want to get Hunter more involved offensively. That means more snaps, routes, targets and possibly a touchdown. The value is too good to pass up here, as no other Jacksonville receiver has become entrenched as the top target. Brian Thomas Jr. has started to show signs of breaking out of his slump, but that could also benefit Hunter in the form of better matchups.