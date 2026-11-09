Division leaders clash when the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA matchup on Monday night. Los Angeles is coming off a 121-116 victory at Detroit on Sunday, while Atlanta defeated Brooklyn 124-121 on Saturday. The Lakers (9-2), who lead the Pacific Division, are 4-1 on the road this season. The Hawks (7-4), who lead the Southeast Division, are 3-2 on their home court in 2026-27. Luka Doncic (back) did not play for the Lakers on Sunday, but is not listed on the Monday injury report. Austin Reaves (illness) has been ruled out. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Hawks odds, while the over/under is 233.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Hawks picks, check out the Lakers vs. Hawks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -2.5 Lakers vs. Hawks over/under: 233.5 points Lakers vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -135, Lakers +121 Lakers vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Hawks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Lakers vs. Hawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Lakers vs. Hawks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (233.5) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. It has also hit in seven of the last 10 Lakers games, and in each of the last two Hawks games. Los Angeles is the top scoring team in the NBA, averaging 121.9 points per game. Atlanta, meanwhile, is the fourth-best scoring team at 118.6 points per game.

The model projects five Lakers players will score in double figures, led by 32.3 points for Doncic. Five Hawks players are projected to eclipse 11 points, led by Jalen Johnson with over 20 points. The model projects 239 total points, as the Over hits in 54% of simulations. See the Lakers vs. Hawks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Lakers vs. Hawks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Hawks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.