Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers host Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in the final tip on the Tuesday NBA schedule. The Lakers (11-2) are going for their ninth straight win, while Charlotte (4-9) has dropped eight of it last nine. The injury report is notable in this one, however, as the Lakers will be without Austin Reeves (heel) and Walker Kessler (leg). Charlotte has ruled out Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 11 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 220.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Hornets odds. Before making any Hornets vs. Lakers picks, check out the Hornets vs. Lakers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hornets vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Hornets spread: Lakers -7.5 Lakers vs. Hornets over/under: 220.5 points Lakers vs. Hornets money line: Lakers -300, Hornets +248 Lakers vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Hornets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Lakers vs. Hornets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hornets vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (220.5) on the best betting apps. The Lakers have been an Over-friendly team this year, going 10-4 to that side overall, including a 5-1 Over mark at home and an 8-3 Over record when playing with at least a day of rest. Charlotte has seen five of its last seven games clear the total.

Doncic has been putting up eye-popping offensive numbers, averaging more than 41 points per game in November. SportsLine's model has him scoring 39.3 in this one, while Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams and Collin Sexton all score at least a dozen points in support. The Hornets are led by 20.9 points from Miller.

The model projects 223 total points, as the Over hits in 57% of simulations. See the Hornets vs. Lakers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Hornets vs. Lakers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



