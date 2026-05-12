Lazio and Inter Milan will meet on Wednesday, May 13 in the 2026 Coppa Italia final with Lazio hoping to add a trophy to their name in an otherwise lost season while Inter Milan try to complete a domestic double after winning the Serie A league title. Lazio overcame Atalanta 2-1 in penalties after finishing 3-3 on aggregate in the semifinal round to reach the final, while Inter Milan took out Como 3-2 on aggregate.

Kickoff from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 3 p.m. ET and soccer fans can watch all the action live on Paramount+. Inter Milan are -155 favorites (wager $155 to win $100) in the latest Lazio vs. Inter Milan odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Lazio are +400 (wager $100 to win $400). A draw on the 90-minute money line is +275 and the total is 2.5 (Over -130, Under -105. Lazio are +240 to win the Coppa Italia final while Inter are -340.

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In soccer money line betting, only a draw wager pays out if there's no winner after 90 minutes, and there's also prop betting and parlay betting available. Before locking in your wagers for Wednesday's Coppa Italia final, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting for Lazio vs. Inter Milan.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Lazio vs. Inter Milan in Wednesday's final.

Lazio vs. Inter Milan best bets

Inter Milan to win and Over 1.5 goals (+100): 1 unit

Lautaro Martinez anytime goal scorer (+130): 0.5 units

Inter Milan should have a major psychological advantage over Lazio when they clash in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. These teams played against one another in Serie A on the weekend and Inter cruised to a 3-0 win. Captain Lautaro Martínez fired Inter into the lead with a fierce volley in the sixth minute, and Petar Sučić doubled their advantage before halftime. Lazio went down to 10 men after defender Alessio Romagnoli was sent off in the 59th minute, and Henrik Mkhitaryan's goal wrapped up the 3-0 victory. The Nerazzurri looked superior to Lazio in every department, so they should be full of confidence when they step onto the pitch on Wednesday.

Martinez looks back to his brilliant best

Inter had already won the Serie A title after opening up an unassailable 12-point lead over their closest rivals, Napoli, at the top of the table. Manager Christian Chivu rested a few key players for the game against Lazio, including goalkeeper Yann Sommer, defender Stefan de Vrij and wing-backs Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries. However, the Nerazzurri still looked comfortable. Chivu started his two best forwards, Martínez and Marcus Thuram, along with midfielder Nicoló Barella and defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi.

That quintet will be crucial to Inter's chances of beating Lazio again on Wednesday. Martínez looked especially sharp, as he scored an early goal and then provided an assist for Sučić. His season has been disputed by injuries, but he has now found the back of the net 25 times during the 2025-26 campaign. Martínez enjoys playing against Lazio with eight goals and three assists in 15 games against the Biancocelesti.

Inter also beat Lazio 2-0 earlier in the season, courtesy of goals from Martínez and Ange-Yoan Bonny. They're now unbeaten in their last nine games against the Biancocelesti, with seven wins and two draws. It has been a very lopsided rivalry, so it's easy to see why Inter are the clear favorites to lift the Coppa Italia trophy on Wednesday.

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Could home advantage benefit Lazio?

That 3-0 defeat to Inter left Lazio eight in the Serie A table with 13 wins, 12 draws and 11 defeats from 36 games. The Biancocelesti have no chance of qualifying for a European competition next season, so manager Maurizio Sarri also rested some of his star players for Saturday's game. Lazio will have a stronger starting XI for the Coppa Italia final, but it's hard to see them beating this in-form Inter team. They deserve credit for getting past Atalanta in the semifinals, but facing Inter is a significant step up in quality.

One saving grace is that this game will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. It's Lazio's home stadium, which the Biancocelesti share with Roma, but it also doubles up as the national stadium. Lazio's players will be comfortable in their surroundings on Wednesday and their notoriously passionate fans will be fired up. However, half the tickets will go to Inter's fans, which may nullify the advantage.

It's also worth noting Lazio have been poor at home this season. They've picked up just seven wins, six draws and five defeats at the Stadio Olimpico. Meanwhile, Inter boast the best away record in Italy. They've won their last three away games against Lazio - 3-0 on Saturday, 6-0 the previous season, and 2-0 in the 2023-24 campaign - which bodes well for their chances of lifting the trophy this week.

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