The Los Angeles Lakers limped into the 2026 NBA Playoffs with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, two of their top three scorers, sidelined by long-term injuries. The Lakers surprised many with a 4-2 series win over the Houston Rockets, who were heavy favorites at most top sportsbooks. Reaves did return late in that series but the Lakers were unlikely to give the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder any trouble without Doncic. The Thunder had L.A.'s number this season and steamrolled the Lakers in four games, setting up another action-packed summer in Los Angeles. The Lakers are ready to move into the Doncic era and build around their MVP-level star but as has often been the case over the last two decades, LeBron James will be the focus of the offseason.

LeBron James next team predictions at Kalshi

Lakers or retire: 46 cents per share

46 cents per share Cavaliers: 32 cents per share

32 cents per share Warriors: 11 cents per share

11 cents per share Spurs: 6 cents per share

6 cents per share Knicks: 5 cents per share

5 cents per share Clippers: 2 cents per share

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Another summer of LeBron

James is in the last stages of his Hall of Fame career but he's still a productive player who averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game during the regular season on 51.5% shooting. He may no longer be worth $52 million but he's able to impact winning. He carried the Lakers in the first round against Houston, putting up 23.2 points, 8.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game despite some inefficient shooting. According to NBA.com lineups data, the James-Doncic-Reaves three-man lineup produced a +9.3 net rating during the regular season to give the Lakers a strong trio.

And yet, there are questions about whether he will continue with the Lakers, retire or seek a new team in an attempt to have a better chance at a championship. You can trade for James to stay with the Lakers or retire on Kalshi at 46 cents per share, which is the most likely option but isn't a foregone conclusion. James going back to the Cavaliers is trading at 32 cents per share. The Warriors attempt to pair James with Stephen Curry a few years ago, and you can trade for Golden State to be his next stop at 11 cents per share.

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The Lakers can offer James the most money but it is clear that even with a healthy Doncic, they'll need to make some additions to the roster to have a realistic shot at taking out Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Denver, Minnesota or any other contender in the postseason. And James has to decide how much wiggle room he wants to give L.A. or any other team he signs with, if he's willing to go through the grind of another 82-game season. The Lakers have always taken care of their superstars and franchise icons so they'll be patient with James, but this might be the first time an incumbent team has significant leverage to push the star to make a decision quickly.

Running things back

Doncic's injury presents an unfortunate scenario for the Lakers in that they can't get a realistic look at what they'd need in future matchups against the Thunder or any other top team. However, they can take some solace knowing they have the foundation of a competitive team in place.

The Lakers produced a +10.5 net rating in 188 minutes of a five-man lineup featuring James, Doncic, Reaves, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart in the regular season, according to NBA.com lineups data. However, a five-man lineup swapping James with Rui Hachimura produced a +22.3 net rating in 116 minutes. That doesn't quite put the Lakers at the level of Oklahoma City's best five-man groups, but it's comparable to units for the Spurs, Timberwolves and Nuggets.

Smart and Hachimura will have interest in free agency. The latter will be especially pricey after his hot shooting from the perimeter in the playoffs. Luke Kennard, who dropped 50 combined points in the first two games against Houston, is a sharpshooter the Lakers should bring back to run next to Doncic. Reaves is in line for a big extension and he's a success story for L.A.'s scouting and player development team. It's hard to see him being shut down for that contract.

Ayton is a wild card. His mood swings were on display at times during this season, which is why he was available last summer at a relatively low price point. He would theoretically pair well with Doncic and Reaves, but his engagement level is inconsistent. The Lakers don't have the assets or cap space to go after a definitive upgrade on the interior, and Ayton was an effective player despite his drawbacks.

Even if James doesn't return, the Lakers are likely to have Smart, Hachimura, Kennard and Ayton come back as the supporting cast for Doncic and Reaves. They'll also get a rookie with their 2026 first-round pick, though that player cannot be expected to contribute at a high level right away. However, James departing or retiring would open up some cap space for the Lakers to add some more rotation pieces or potentially make a trade.

The Giannis factor

The Bucks are reportedly set to hear offers for their superstar once again, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania. On Kalshi, you can trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay with the Bucks or retire at 19 cents per share. You can trade for Antetokounmpo to join the Boston Celtics at 18 cents per share. The Lakers aren't a big factor at the moment at two cents per share, but they could theoretically work with Milwaukee to engineer a potential sign-and-trade move for Antetokounmpo to pair him with Doncic.

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It's an intriguing combination but comes with significant risks and tradeoffs. The first is the potential cost, which likely means Reaves, Hachimura and draft picks going out. Antetokounmpo solves some big problems on the interior but L.A. would still need shooting and wing help, and they'd have less cap space to work with. Would James be more likely to come back if such a move was made, and would he take a major discount to make it happen?

The second issue is recent injury history. Doncic suffered a hamstring injury before the playoffs but has been dealing with lingering calf issues for years. Antetokounmpo went through an injury-riddled 2025-26 season and has missed several postseason games over the last few seasons with knee problems. The Greek Freak has had knee issues since the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, when he missed the last two games of the series. Trading for Antetokoumpo makes big headlines but it might not be the best path forward.

New ownership impact

Mark Walter purchased a controlling stake in the Lakers from the Buss family in 2025. He's also the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are looking to three-peat as World Series champions. As much as James means to the Lakers, Doncic represents the future and Walter understands the importance of not only operating efficiently, but spending money to win. He and others in the organization could push for a decision from James quickly. The team has its own free agents to negotiate with and a Reaves extension to hammer out, so minimal James drama would be nice.

Ultimately though, this is the King's call. As he's done many times over his career, he holds all the cards in a potential landscape-shifting summer, and this might be the last time in his career he'll have this kind of power.