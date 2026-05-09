The 2025-26 English Premier League season is starting to wind down, and Tottenham are staring at the possibility of relegation for the first time since the creation of the EPL. Tottenham will face Leeds on Monday, May 11, and each match is crucial for both teams. Leeds are slightly more safe than Tottenham but have not completely escaped from potentially being sent down to the Championship. Tottenham are just one point above the relegation zone heading into Matchday 35.

Monday's kickoff from Tottneham Hotspur Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Spurs are -115 favorites (wager $115 to win $100) in the latest Leeds vs. Tottenham odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Leeds are +280 underdogs (wager $100 to win $280). A draw is priced at +285 and the total is 2.5 (Over -140, Under +115).

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In soccer money line betting, only a draw wager pays out if there's no winner after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, and there's also prop betting and parlay betting available. You can check out the SportsLine Projection Model to see the latest Leeds vs. Tottenham predictions, but you have to see SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green's best bets for the match before making any wagers.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Leeds vs. Tottenham on Monday.

Leeds vs. Tottenham best bets

Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals (+100): 1 unit

Tottenham money line (-117): 0.5 units

Tottenham Hotspur will try to extend their winning streak to three games when they host Leeds in North London on Monday. Spurs moved out of the relegation zone after beating Aston Villa last weekend. That followed a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolves, so they're gaining momentum under new manager Roberto De Zerbi. However, Spurs are only one point clear of the relegation zone, so they need to keep the winning run going on Monday. They will face a stern test of their mettle against Leeds, who are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games.

Could De Zerbi save Spurs from relegation?

Spurs were in serious trouble after they slumped to a dismal 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on March 22. That result extended their winless streak to 13 games, a run stretching back almost three months, and it left them fighting for Premier League survival. The board responded by firing manager Igor Tudor. He had only been in charge for seven games, having replaced Thomas Frank the previous month, but he was unable to galvanize the struggling squad.

Spurs were in panic mode, but there was still time for one last throw of the dice. The club turned to De Zerbi, the highly-rated former Brighton and Marseille boss, in a bid to rescue them from relegation danger. De Zerbi wanted to wait until the end of the season as he only wanted to take the job if Spurs avoided relegation, but the board eventually convinced him to sign on the dotted line. His first game at the helm resulted in a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on April 12. By that point, Spurs were on a 14-game winless streak, and they had slipped into the relegation zone. Tottenham looked dead and buried, but De Zerbi has managed to turn things around. They battled to a creditable 2-2 draw with Brighton on April 18 before clinching back-to-back wins against Wolves and Aston Villa.

It's worth noting that Aston Villa rested their key players for that game as they had one eye on their upcoming Europa League semifinal, but it was still an impressive result. Spurs are now building up momentum at the right time, but they're still just one point ahead of relegation rivals West Ham, so De Zerbi will surely have his team fired up for this vital game.

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Leeds struggle on the road

Leeds have also flirted with relegation this season, but they now appear to be safe following an impressive run of results. They've picked up three wins and three draws from their last six games, including a 3-1 victory over Burnley last time out. Manager Daniel Farke deserves a great deal of credit as he has made Leeds a tough nut to crack this season. This is their first season back in the Premier League after securing promotion from the Championship last year, and they've been competitive in most games. Farke signed strong, experienced players last summer, including holding midfielder Anton Stach, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and forward Noah Okafor. All three scored in that 3-1 win against Burnley. The fans have also played their part, creating a hostile atmosphere at Elland Road. Leeds have the 10th-best home record in the Premier League, which is why they're now up to 14th in the table, six points ahead of Spurs and seven clear of West Ham.

Victory on Monday would guarantee safety, but Leeds have struggled on the road. They have the third-worst away record in the Premier League this season; two wins, eight draws, and seven defeats from 17 games. On a brighter note, they're unbeaten in their last three away games; a 2-2 draw with in-form Bournemouth, a 2-1 win against high-flying Man United and a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. That suggests Leeds will give Spurs a run for their money on Monday. However, Spurs have won their last five games against Leeds. They're fighting for their lives so they'll have greater motivation, and they could clinch a precious victory in this game. We should also see plenty of goals, as both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals has paid off in their last three meetings.

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