The Liberty Flames look to win their third game in a row when they battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a non-conference matchup on Thursday night. Liberty (2-1) is coming off a 51-15 win over Ball State on Saturday, while Coastal Carolina (1-2) dropped a 22-14 decision at Delaware that same day. Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell held the same position at Coastal Carolina from 2019-22. Liberty leads the all-time series 8-7, including a 37-34 overtime win in their last meeting in the Cure Bowl in 2020 when Chadwell was on the opposite sideline. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The Flames are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina odds. The over/under for total points is 50.5. Before making any Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina picks, check out the Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina spread Liberty -2.5 Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina over/under 50.5 points Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina money line Liberty -133, Coastal Carolina +112 Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina picks See picks at SportsLine Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina predictions

After simulating Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina 10,000 times, the SportsLine model is going Over (50.5 points) at betting apps. The Over cleared in the last meeting between the schools in 2020. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Liberty games, and in seven of the past 10 Coastal Carolina games.

In the Flames' 51-15 win over Ball State, junior quarterback Deshawn Purdie threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Twelve players carried the ball for Liberty as the Flames piled up 212 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Senior Makai Jackson is Liberty's top pass catcher with nine receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina is led by freshman quarterback Deuce Bailey, who has thrown for 826 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Colton Hinton is his top target with nine receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns. The model projects 55 combined points as the Over hits in 54% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty, and which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.