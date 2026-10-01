The Liberty Flames take on the Delaware Blue Hens as they kick off their Conference USA schedule on Friday night. Liberty is coming off a 34-17 win over Coastal Carolina in Week 4, while Delaware dropped a 42-3 decision at Virginia. The Flames (3-1), who have won three in a row, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Blue Hens (2-2), who finished 7-6 overall in 2025, are 2-0 on their home field this season. Liberty won last year's meeting 59-30. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del. The Flames are 7.5-point road favorites, with the over/under at 49.5 in the latest Liberty vs. Delaware odds. Before making any Delaware vs. Liberty picks, check out the Liberty vs. Delaware predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Liberty vs. Delaware odds

Liberty vs. Delaware spread Liberty -7.5 Liberty vs. Delaware over/under 49.5 points Liberty vs. Delaware money line Liberty -285, Delaware +245 Liberty vs. Delaware picks See picks at SportsLine Liberty vs. Delaware streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Delaware vs. Liberty predictions

After simulating Liberty vs. Delaware 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 49.5 points at betting apps. The Over hit in last year's matchup, and it has hit in seven of the last 10 Liberty games, including each of the last two. The Over has also hit in three of Liberty's last four road games.

Junior quarterback Deshawn Purdie powers the Liberty offense. He has completed 58.8% of his passes for 779 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. Junior running back Kam Davis and senior running back Peyton Jones lead the Flames' ground attack. Davis has carried 47 times for 310 yards (6.6 average) and one touchdown, while Jones has carried 45 times for 202 yards (4.5 average). Senior quarterback Nick Minicucci guides the Blue Hens, completing 57.3% of his passes for 838 yards and five touchdowns with three picks. SportsLine's model is projecting 57 points in this one, making the Over the value. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Liberty vs. Delaware picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 80% of the time in an A-rated pick. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Delaware vs. Liberty, and which side of the spread hits over 80% of simulations in an A-rated pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 34-25 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.