The Liberty Flames look to stay undefeated in Conference USA play when they hit the road to face the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday night on CBS Sports Network. The Flames (5-1, 2-0) own one of the nation's stingiest defenses, allowing just 13.8 ppg. Kennesaw State (1-5, 0-2), meanwhile, has been on the wrong end of back-to-back-to-back nailbiters, losing three straight by a combined seven points despite the production from dual-threat QB Rickie Collins (1,558 total yards, nine TDs). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga. The Flames are 9.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 50.5 in the latest Liberty vs. Kennesaw State odds. Before making any Kennesaw State vs. Liberty picks, check out the Liberty vs. Kennesaw State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

South Liberty vs. Kennesaw State odds

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State spread Liberty -9.5 Liberty vs. Kennesaw State over/under 50.5 points Liberty vs. Kennesaw State money line Liberty -395, Kennesaw St. +310 Liberty vs. Kennesaw State picks See picks at SportsLine Liberty vs. Kennesaw State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Liberty vs. Kennesaw State predictions

After simulating Liberty vs. Kennesaw State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 50.5 points at betting apps. The Under has been the play in games involving these teams, hitting in 75% of Liberty matchups and 80% when Kennesaw State is involved.

But that doesn't mean these teams can't score. Liberty's defense has been tough to handle, but the offense has scored at least 30 points in three straight games. After managing only 40 points in their opening three games, the Owls' offense has been on track the last two weekends, tallying 47 points. They're certainly giving up their fair share, at least 24 points in all but one game vs. FBS competition.

The Owls have Collins as an explosive offensive option, while the Flames have QB Deshawn Purdie, who has eight TDs to zero INTs, and RB Cam Davis with 524 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry

The model is projecting 56 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time in an A-rated pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Liberty vs. Kennesaw State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kennesaw State vs. Liberty, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.