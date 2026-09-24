A once-regular rivalry is finally back after a five-year break when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers host the Liberty Flames on Thursday night to get college football Week 4 started. The teams met every year from 2003-16 as members of FCS before both transitioned to FBS. They squared off in the 2020 Cure Bowl. Liberty won that meeting 37-34 in overtime to take an 8-7 lead in the all-time series between teams that are separated by about 300 miles and the Virginia-South Carolina border. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. Bet on Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina in Week 4 at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The Chanticleers (1-2), who play in Conference USA, have yet to beat an FBS team, taking a 45-7 victory against Fordham but losing to West Virginia and Delaware. Liberty (2-1), a member of the Sun Belt, opened with a loss to James Madison but has beaten Gardner-Webb and Ball State the past two weeks. We're looking at the latest Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, breaking down how the teams stack up and making our best bets with help from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina betting odds (via DraftKings)

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Liberty -132, Coastal Carolina +111 Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 50.5 (Over -117, Under -103) Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Liberty -2.5

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina betting preview

Both teams have found themselves in the national rankings before, with Coastal Carolina reaching as high as No. 9 in 2020 while the Flames have reached the Top 25 in three different seasons with a high of No. 17. After losing to their state rivals 20-13 to kick off the season, the Flames barely got past FCS Gardner-Webb in a 24-23 victory on Sept. 12. After a week to regroup, the Flames came out hot against Ball State and took down the Cardinals 51-15. Quarterback Deshawn Purdie threw three touchdown passes last week, and Makai Jackson finished with four receptions for 88 yards. The Flames also picked up 202 yards on the ground as they outgained the Cardinals 460-261. Running backs Kam Davis and Peyton Jones have a combined 280 rushing yards in three games. Purdie also threw for 230 yards as Liberty had a 321-291 edge against JMU, but Liberty couldn't stop the Dukes' run game, which put up 173 yards. Liberty is 4-11 against the spread since the start of the 2025 season, 2-5 ATS on the road and 7-8 to the Over over the same span.

Coastal Carolina is looking for its first victory against an FBS foe, as the 45-7 victory against Fordham is its only bright spot so far. Deuce Bailey led the way with three touchdown passes in that game as new Chanticleers coach Ryan Beard his first victory. The quarterback threw for 205 yards but had 373 passing yards in the opener and 250 in last week's loss. Jevon Edwards is the team's top rusher with 120 yards for the season, and Dominic Lee-Knicely has shown explosiveness with 94 and two touchdowns on just 16 carries. The defense yields 341 total yards per game, while the Flames unit allows 281.3. The Chanticleers are 8-8 both against the spread and on the total since the start of last season, including 4-3 ATS as the home team. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets on college football, including Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina:

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina picks, prediction

Liberty money line

Coastal Carolina looks to be in decent shape on offense, but the defense is severely lacking. Bailey can make plays, as he has 826 passing yards, 82 on the ground and eight TD passes and zero interceptions. And with receivers Colton Hinton (196 yards, three TDS) and Clayton Coppock Jr. (161, three TDs) and a good run game, he has the complementary pieces. But Liberty is the more complete team, and Purdie and Jackson are a potent combo. It looks like the scare at Gardner-Webb was sufficient to wake up the Flames, but Ball State is one of the worst teams in FBS. Thursday night will be a chance to prove they learned the lesson, and winning this one shouldn't be too much trouble for the Flames. The SportsLine Projection Model has them winning in a whopping 75% of its simulations, good for an "A" grade.