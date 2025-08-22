After months of talking about College Football Playoff expansion and Archmania and Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, the 2025 college football season has finally, finally, finally arrived.

The season kicks off on Saturday with a special edition of Farmageddon in Dublin, Ireland: No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 22 Iowa State in what could end up being a key Big 12 game. That's the first of five matchups on the Week 0 schedule, which also includes Idaho State at UNLV, Fresno State at Kansas and Sam Houston State at Western Kentucky. The slate concludes Saturday night 7,001 miles from Dublin with a game between Stanford and Hawaii in Honolulu.

Though the games have yet to kick off, the betting has already begun at the top sportsbooks and turned one line upside-down. Hawaii, which opened as a 2.5 underdog against the Cardinal, is now a 2.5-point favorite.

So how much have the point spreads moved in the Week 0 games? And is the line movement worth tailing or fading? Here's a look at each game:

Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland (noon ET)

Open: Kansas State -3.5

Current: Kansas State -3

The first game of the college football season -- and the marquee matchup of Week 0 -- has seen little line movement. The Wildcats opened as 3.5-favorites as far back as June, and the line has oscillated between 3 and 3.5 since. Though the majority of sportsbooks have the line at 3, Cyclones backers can still find 3.5 at certain books. According to SportsLine's data, the money is nearly split; 51% is on Iowa State. That and the fact that the current line sits on a key number (-3) mean that the line is unlikely to move much, if at all, before kickoff.

I could make a case for either the Wildcats or Cyclones to cover, so the better play may be to see if the line moves to either -2.5 or -3.5 and bet against the trend.

Idaho State at UNLV (4 p.m. ET)

Open: UNLV -23

Current: UNLV -27

This is one of the biggest line moves of the week. The Rebels are in their first season under coach Dan Mullen, who took over for Barry Odom after he left Las Vegas for Purdue. The hiring of Mullen has created a buzz around a UNLV team that is coming off an 11-3 season and the program's first bowl win in 24 years. That excitement around the program is part of the reason why this line has jumped by four points.

Is the line movement warranted? There's evidence to say it is. The Rebels are 9-0 against-the-spread in August and September since 2023. And in their last three meetings against FCS foes, UNLV has won by 58, 30 and 31 points.

Fresno State at Kansas (6:30 p.m. ET)

Open: Kansas -14.5

Current: Kansas -13.5

The Jayhawks play their first game in the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as two-touchdown favorites against the Bulldogs. This line has dropped a point in Fresno State's direction. The Bulldogs are 9-1 against-the-spread in their in last 10 games as underdogs of 12 or more points. That includes their last five games as 12-point dogs. However Fresno State is a program in transition. The Bulldogs lost 70% of their production on offense from last season as well as eight starters in defense. They also are playing their first game under coach Matt Entz.

According to SportsLine's data, 64% of the money is on the Jayhawks, so anyone considering betting on Kansas should consider getting in before the line moves back to -14.

Sam Houston State at Western Kentucky (7 p.m. ET)

Open: Western Kentucky -7

Current: Western Kentucky -10.5

This line has climbed to double digits. Perhaps that's because the Hilltoppers beat the Bearkats, 31-14, on the road last season and get Sam Houston at home this year. But Western Kentucky returns only one starter on offense and just two on defense from its 8-6 squad -- the fewest in Conference USA. (To be fair, the Bearkats bring back just five starters on offense and zero on defense from their 10-3 team.)

Toward the end of last season, the Hilltoppers got a lot of love from bettors and weren't able to return the favor; they went 1-6 against-the-spread in their last seven games. This line movement could be more of the same.

Stanford at Hawaii (7:30 p.m. ET)

Open: Stanford -2.5

Current: Hawaii -2.5

This game is the biggest mover of the five Week 0 matchups, and it's easy to see why. The Cardinal have gone from 2.5-point favorites over the summer to 2.5-point underdogs. This movement is a reaction, in part, to Stanford's tumultuous offseason, which included the firing of then-head coach Troy Taylor in March. Former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich was named interim coach on March 31.

In addition, the Rainbow Warriors have covered seven straight home games against FBS teams, the longest active streak in the FBS. Stanford, meanwhile, has lost five straight road games.