The red-hot Detroit Lions welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Michigan in an NFL Week 11 matchup between teams headed in very different directions. Detroit (7-2) enters riding a five-game winning streak and boasting one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, averaging 28.6 points per game. Jared Goff has been exceptionally efficient, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as one of the league's most dangerous offensive weapons. Tampa Bay (3-6) returns from its bye week perhaps with Baker Mayfield (foot/thumb) listed as questionable. Detroit has injury concerns of its own, including the loss of Aidan Hutchinson (ACL). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit. The latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds have Detroit as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Lions vs. Buccaneers picks or 2026 NFL Week 11 predictions, be sure to see the Buccaneers vs. Lions predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Buccaneers vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread Lions -4.5 Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under 47.5 points Buccaneers vs. Lions money line Lions -225, Buccaneers +189 Buccaneers vs. Lions picks See picks at SportsLine Buccaneers vs. Lions streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Buccaneers vs. Lions predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Lions vs. Buccaneers, the model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. Detroit ranks fifth in the NFL in scoring. But after the Over hit in the Lions' first five games, the Under has now cashed in four straight. This is, by far, the lowest Over/Under for a Lions game this season.

For Tampa, there's optimism that Mayfield will be able to play, and not having to worry about Hutchinson should help his efforts if he's able to return.

The model projects 53 combined points as the Over hits 68% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Lions picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Lions vs. Bucs, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Lions spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.