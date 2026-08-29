With jobs on the line, the Detroit Lions face the Indianapolis Colts as the 2026 NFL preseason schedule comes to a close on Saturday. Detroit has split a pair of preseason games and is coming off a 17-13 win over the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis, meanwhile, is still looking for its first win after a 13-13 tie with the New England Patriots in Week 1 and a 34-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons a week ago. The Colts are expected to play their starters between eight to 12 snaps as Anthony Richardson starts at quarterback. Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Claim the latest DraftKings signup promo now:

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The latest Lions vs. Colts odds have Indianapolis as 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 35.5, down a points from the opener. Before making any Lions vs. Colts picks, be sure to see what Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He enters the 2026 NFL season on a 50-37-1 run on NFL spread picks, a 57.5% win rate. Anybody following has seen Strong returns!

Now, Hartstein has locked in another confident pick for Lions vs. Colts. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Colts vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Colts:

Lions vs. Colts spread Colts -3.5 Lions vs. Colts over/under 35.5 points Lions vs. Colts money line Lions -166, Colts +138 Lions vs. Colts picks See picks at SportsLine Lions vs. Colts streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top Lions vs. Colts predictions

Hartstein expects limited play from both teams' starters and doesn't see either side being able to put up big numbers. Instead, he is leaning Under 36.5 combined points for over/under betting. The Colts won't play No. 1 QB Daniel Jones, but will start Anthony Richardson who is in a battle with Riley Leonard for the backup spot. Richardson threw for 145 yards in the Week 1 tie with the Patriots, while Leonard had 89 passing yards against New England and led the Colts in Week 2, passing for 62 yards.

Joshua Dobbs is expected to see a lot of action for the Lions. His 50-yard touchdown run helped propel Detroit past Washington last week. Luke Altmyer could also see action for the Lions. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 86 yards against the Commanders. See which team to back at SportsLine.

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How to make Lions vs. Colts picks

Hartstein also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Lions vs. Colts on Saturday, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Colts spread you need to jump, all from the expert who was 50-37-1 on NFL ATS picks in 2025, and find out.