The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are both 0-1 after losing to division rivals in Week 1 and will meet for a crucial early-season matchup in the NFC North on Sunday. Since 1990, only 11.5% of teams that have started off 0-2 have made the NFL playoffs, so the loser will have a deep hole to dig themselves out of. It will also be Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's first trip back to Detroit after serving three seasons as Dan Campbell's offensive coordinator and six years total as a Lions assistant prior to taking the job in Chicago this offseason.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions are favored by six points in the latest Lions vs. Bears odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Detroit's over/under for total team points is 26.5, while Chicago's is 19.5. Before making any Bears vs. Lions picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zoned in on Lions vs. Bears. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Bears spread Lions -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Bears over/under 46.5 points Lions vs. Bears money line Detroit -270, Chicago +220



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Lions vs. Bears:

Lions -6

Over 46.5 points

Lions -6

The Lions' offense looked like it missed Johnson, but their struggles in Week 1 were also the byproduct of a disruptive Green Bay defense. This is still a 15-win team from a season ago, including a season sweep of Chicago that ended with Detroit pummeling the Bears 34-17 at Soldier Field. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams looks like he'll need a lot more time learning Johnson's system in Chicago before the offense has any chance to flourish. The model predicts that the Lions cover the spread in 62% of simulations.

Over 46.5 points

These two teams cruised past this number in four of the six head-to-head matchups while Johnson was calling plays for the Lions, averaging 50.7 points combined during that span. Meanwhile, both of these defenses gave up 27 points in their respective openers and both teams are battling key injuries on that side of the ball. The Bears in particular are banged up, with three starters missing Week 1 and likely questionable for Week 2 and an additional injury suffered on Monday by Nahshon Wright (calf) after he had a pick-six while playing as Jaylon Johnson's replacement. The model says the over hits in 53% of simulations.

