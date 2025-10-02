The Detroit Lions (3-1) play against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) in Week 5 of the 2025 regular season. The Lions have won three straight games, including a 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. It's been tough for the Bengals since Joe Burrow went down with turf toe, as they've lost two consecutive games. On Sept. 29, the Broncos blew out Cincinnati 28-3. D.J. Reed (hamstring) is out for the Lions.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Lions are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Bengals odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The Lions are -550 money line favorites, while the Bengals are +410 underdogs.

Now, the model has zoned in on Lions vs. Bengals. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Bengals:

Lions vs. Bengals spread Detroit -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Bengals over/under 49.5 points Lions vs. Bengals money line Detroit -550, Cincinnati +410



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Lions vs. Bengals:

Over 49.5 points

During this two-game win streak, the Lions have secured two double-digit wins. Detroit is 2-0 ATS after a win and 3-1 ATS in the regular season in 2025. In the two games that Jake Browning started for the Bengals this year, they have lost by at least 25 points.

The Lions are currently sixth in the league in total offense (365), 10th in passing offense (226), sixth in rushing offense (139), and first in points per game (34.3). They have scored 34-plus points in three straight games, and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown plays a major role in that. St. Brown is seventh in the NFL in receiving yards (307) and first in receiving touchdowns (6). Despite the Bengals' offensive shortcomings lately, they still have a collection of playmakers that feature Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown. The Over hits in 52% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

