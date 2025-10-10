The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) and the Detroit Lions (4-1) will clash in a Sunday Night Football showdown in NFL Week 6. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to get back into the win column after a disappointing 31-28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Jared Goff and the Lions are looking to stay hot after winning four straight, holding off the Cincinnati Bengals 37-24 their last time out.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 53. The Chiefs are -136 favorites on the money line (risk $136 to win $100), while the Lions are +115 underdogs (risk $100 to win $115). Before making any Chiefs vs. Lions picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zoned in on Lions vs. Chiefs. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Chiefs spread Kansas City -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Chiefs over/under 52.5 points Lions vs. Chiefs money line Kansas City -135, Detroit +115



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Lions vs. Chiefs:

Under 52.5

The Lions have covered the spread in 52 of their last 74 games going back to the 2021 season, and they are 4-1-0 ATS in their 2025 campaign. Detroit leads the NFL with 34.8 points per game thanks to the balance between Jared Goff's chemistry with his receiving corps and the rushing duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The Lions' last visit to Arrowhead ended in an upset win, and the SportsLine model projects Detroit will cover the spread this time around in 53% of simulations.

The Kansas City defense is only allowing 190.2 passing yards per game and could be facing a receiving corps that is missing Amon-Ra St. Brown due to a wrist injury. Detroit's defense is also dealing with some injuries, but has held opponents to just 22.4 points per game. The Under is hitting in 55% of simulations, according to the SportsLine projection model.

