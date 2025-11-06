The Detroit Lions (5-3) and Washington Commanders (3-6) will collide in an NFL Week 10 showdown on Sunday. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses last week. The Lions suffered a 27-24 loss at home against the Minnesota Vikings, while the Commanders were on the wrong end of a lopsided 38-14 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an elbow injury late in the loss against Seattle and could miss the remainder of the season.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Detroit is an 8-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Lions odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Lions vs. Commanders picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Lions vs. Commanders. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Commanders spread Detroit -8 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Commanders over/under 49.5 points Lions vs. Commanders money line Detroit -452, Washington +345



Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Commanders vs. Lions:

Lions -8

Over 49.5

Lions -8

Despite suffering a defeat last week, Detroit enters this matchup with the NFL's second-ranked scoring offense, averaging 29.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the Commanders are giving up 377.8 yards per game on defense, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL. The Lions have also been tough to beat on the road, winning 10 of their last 12 away games. Washington is 1-5 in its past six games overall and 0-5 against the spread in its last five meetings against an opponent from the NFC. SportsLine's model projects the Lions will cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

Over 49.5 points

The Lions boast one of the NFL's most balanced offensive attacks, averaging 225.6 passing yards and 125.1 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Jared Goff enters this matchup having thrown two or more touchdown passes in four of his last five games, and he could be in line for another productive performance against a Commanders secondary giving up 253.6 passing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the league. In addition, the total has gone Over in seven of Washington's past nine games at home. The model is projecting these two teams will combine for 53 points, helping the Over hit in 55% of simulations.

