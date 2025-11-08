Two teams licking their wounds meet on Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit the Washington Commanders in Week 11. The Lions suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, while the Commanders lost quarterback Jayden Daniels to an ugly arm injury during a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit will be eager to get back in the win column, and the matchup Washington presents an excellent opportunity to do so -- a shame, given that this had all the makings of a marquee matchup when the 2025 schedule was first released. But which NFL player props offer the best value for Detroit vs. Washington? We've picked out three best bets, including an anytime touchdown scorer prop.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at top NFL player props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Lions-Commanders game, including more player props. For those new to NFL betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Click here to bet on Lions vs. Commanders and more at FanDuel:

Top Lions at Commanders props:

Jared Goff Under 247.5 passing yards (-114)

Jameson Williams Under 42.5 receiving yards (-114)

Zach Ertz anytime touchdown scorer (+200)

Jared Goff Under 247.5 passing yards

Washington has one of the worst passing defenses in the league, so the fact that the SportsLine model rates Goff's Under 5 stars out of 5 and projects him for 198 yards hints that it expects Detroit to run roughshod over Washington and then grind out the clock with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Jameson Williams Under 42.5 receiving yards

If Goff is going to hit his Under, it stands to reason that his receivers will likely hit their receiving yardage Unders as well. The SportsLine model is particularly fond of Williams' Under, rating it 4.5 stars out of 5. It has the speedster pegged at 30.9 yards, a far cry from this 42.5 line. Williams is the sort of receiver who can feast on scraps and turn a couple of catches into a couple of big gains, but the model is quite confident here.

Zach Ertz anytime touchdown scorer

Marcus Mariota -- who will be starting at quarterback for Washington in place of the injured Daniels -- isn't exactly a gunslinger. He's one of the better backups in the league, but he's not going to do anything too drastic. Ertz feels like the sort of pass-catcher who can serve as an effective security blanket for Mariota, and he's played well this season. If we're going to back a Commander to score, we like Ertz.