It looked like the Detroit Lions would host the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFC Championship Game when the postseason bracket unfolded, but last year's No. 1 seed lost at home in the Divisional Round to give Philadelphia a home NFC title game en route to the Super Bowl trophy. The Lions and Eagles are once again considered contenders for the sport's ultimate prize and will meet in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday Night Football. Jared Goff is having a great season in Detroit despite a change at offensive coordinator, while Jalen Hurts is trying to jumpstart an Eagles offense that has been wildly inconsistent over the course of nine games.

Passing yards props

Jared Goff: 241.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Jalen Hurts: 205.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Jalen Hurts Under 205.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

Hurts has struggled in the passing game for most of the season, going Under 200 yards through the air in five out of nine games, including the last two games. In his last six matchups against teams with a winning record and middle-third defense, he has gone Under his passing yards line five times. The model projects him for 162.8 yards on Sunday.

Passing attempts props

Jared Goff: 32.5 (Over -110, Under -116)

Jalen Hurts: 26.5 (Over -112, Under -114)

Top pick: Jalen Hurts Under 26.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

The Eagles might not throw the ball a lot, even if their run game continues to be inefficient. Hurts has gone Under 26.5 attempts in six of his nine games, including the last three. Despite signs of success in the pass game, Philadelphia refuses to turn Hurts lose for some reason. Unless this turns into a shootout, Hurts should stay Under this line once again.

Passing TDs props

Jared Goff: 1.5 (Over -101, Under -126)

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 (Over -128, Under +100)

Top pick: Jared Goff Over 1.5 passing TDs (2.5 stars)

The model isn't particularly high on either quarterback in this prop category, rating both Overs at 2.5 stars. It projects Goff for 2.2 passing touchdowns and Hurts for 2.5. Goff has shown more life in the passing game despite Detroit's reliance on its running backs, throwing for two or more scores in six of the team's nine games.