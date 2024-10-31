Lions vs. Packers: Game preview, best bet and odds

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFC North takes center stage with arguably the most anticipated matchup of the Week 9 NFL slate. The Detroit Lions visit Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in a battle between long-time rivals. In addition to the historical significance, this game features two of the hottest teams in the league.

Detroit has the best record in the NFC at 6-1, including a perfect record of 3-0 away from home this season. The Lions are also on a five-game winning streak, including a blowout 52-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. On the other sideline, the Packers have the second-longest winning streak in the NFC, emerging victorious in four straight games. Green Bay is 6-2 overall and 3-1 at Lambeau Field, including a Week 7 home win over the Houston Texans.

The Week 9 tilt is the first of two scheduled matchups between Detroit and Green Bay, with the teams set to meet again in Week 14 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions are currently 3-point consensus favorites across most of the top sportsbooks for this week’s game. The over/under for total points is set at 48.5.

Why bet on the Lions

The Lions have a sterling overall profile this season. Detroit leads the league in point differential, out-scoring opponents by 100 points, and that is a strong baseline to outline team quality. The Lions are notably impressive on offense, leading the NFL in scoring at 33.4 points per game. Detroit has particularly exploded in recent weeks, averaging 43.0 points per game in the last four contests, and the Lions are scoring on 48.8% of offensive possessions in 2024.

Ball security is a strength for Detroit with only five turnovers this season, and the Lions are dominant in the running game. They are averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season, a top-five figure in the NFL, and the duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is potent. Both backs rank in the top five of the NFL in rushing touchdowns, combining for 13 in total, and Gibbs is in the top eight of the league with 745 yards from scrimmage. With a defense that is allowing only 19.1 points per game and generating more than two takeaways per game, the Lions are strong across the board.

Why bet on the Packers

Lambeau Field is a built-in advantage for Green Bay. Not only do the Lions have to step outside for the first time this season, but no team has a better against-the-spread record (30-18) in home games than Green Bay since 2019. The Packers also have incredibly strong offensive metrics this season, and Detroit lost its best defensive player when Aidan Hutchinson was lost for the season with injury. Green Bay is averaging 27.0 points per game this season, including 28.3 points per game with Jordan Love under center.

Love is dealing with a groin issue, but early estimates project him to play, and he is leading the NFL in both touchdown rate (7.5%) and sack rate (3.37%) this season. The Packers are in the top five of the league with more than 3,100 total yards, including a dominant running game. Green Bay has a top-five mark with 1,255 rushing yards, and the team is averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Josh Jacobs has 782 yards from scrimmage this season, and with that running game in place, Green Bay can take advantage of a Detroit passing defense that is yielding 247.6 yards per game through the air. The Packers will also need to put pressure on Jared Goff, and they have 21 sacks on defense in 2024.

Best bet for Lions vs. Packers: Green Bay +3.5 (-115, DraftKings)

