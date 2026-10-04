The Detroit Lions face the Carolina Panthers in primetime on Sunday Night Football, as the Panthers play their first SNF game since 2016. Detroit has won two of its first three games this season, while Carolina has lost two of its first three contests. The Lions are 3.5-point road favorites in the Panthers vs. Lions odds, with an over/under of 50.5 points. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is priced at +130 to score 2+ touchdowns against Carolina. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Lions vs. Panthers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. SportsLine's proven computer model and one of its NFL experts have analyzed SNF and revealed their Panthers vs. Lions prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Panthers vs. Lions betting preview

Carolina and Detroit have been involved in high-scoring games throughout the first three weeks of the season, as they both rank inside the top three in combined points per game. The Lions have scored 30-plus points in each of their first three games for the first time in team history, while their defense ranks in the bottom two in the league in points per game allowed and yards per game allowed. They are trying to snap a streak of three straight primetime road losses.

The Panthers scored 18 points in a loss to Cleveland last week after averaging 35.5 points per game in Weeks 1 and 2. Quarterback Bryce Young has the most passing yards per game (313.0) in the NFL entering Week 4. His over/under for passing yards on Sunday is 249.5, and Detroit is a 3.5-point road favorite. Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Lions vs. Panthers picks, best bets

Lions -3.5 (-112)

Jahmyr Gibbs Under 19.5 carries (-115)

Lions -3.5 (-112)

"The Lions have had injury concerns all year in the secondary and on the offensive line, but now that's true about the Panthers as well with their top two corners and best O-lineman out," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Right tackle Monroe Freeling is also in the concussion protocol, while Jalen Coker is among the other players managing injuries. The Lions O-line got back multiple starters last week, and I thought their defense played better than expected against the Jets. Detroit is 7-1 ATS outdoors when favored since 2023, and Carolina's injuries give them a great chance to get the cover here as well." Bet on Lions vs. Panthers at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Jahmyr Gibbs Under 19.5 carries (-115)

Gibbs opened the season with 29 carries in an overtime win against New Orleans, but five of those carries came in overtime to inflate his stats. He only had 16 carries in a primetime shootout against Buffalo in Week 2 before rushing 20 times against the Jets in a game that Detroit was using ball control to its advantage. The Panthers have been one of the league's most prolific offenses, so this game is likely going to feature a high dose of passing. SportsLine's computer model has Gibbs finishing with 16.9 carries in its latest simulations for Sunday's game. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday Night Football: