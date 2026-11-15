The NFL's International Series continues on Sunday with the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots playing their Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany. Detroit has won four straight while New England has lost two of its last three. We're looking at the latest Lions vs. Patriots odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, where Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite, and highlighting our NFL best bets. The Over/Under for total points scored is 51.5. We're using NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The SportsLine Projection Model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Lions vs. Patriots betting odds (via DraftKings)

Lions vs. Patriots money line: Lions -148, Patriots +124 Lions vs. Patriots Over/Under: 51.5 (Over +100, Under -120) Lions vs. Patriots spread: Lions -2.5

Lions vs. Patriots betting preview

The Lions will carry some serious momentum in their carry-on bags to Munich, but one wonders whether the locker room is disappointed at the lack of a big trade deadline addition. Detroit landed safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets to put another body into a passing defense that has allowed an NFL-worst 260.9 yards per game. But with all due respect, Cisco isn't exactly the sort of impact addition this defense needed. He'll provide good enough depth once Kerby Joseph is back in action, but will the players have wanted more help?

The Patriots, though, may have more to gripe about. New England did not make a move at the deadline despite the team dealing with a rash of injuries -- particularly in the backfield -- and other contenders in the conference loading up. Last week's comprehensive home loss to Green Bay dropped New England to 5-4. Another defeat would leave the Pats flying home at .500 after 10 weeks.

After Jordan Love torched New England for 372 yards and three touchdowns, Jared Goff could be in for a big performance himself. That's trouble for the Patriots if offensive weapons like A.J. Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson are limited or can't play.

The Lions are 4-4 against the spread this season while the Patriots are 3-5-1. Detroit is 5-3 to the Over while New England is 6-3 that way. Spend $5+ on Lions vs. Patriots in Week 10 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Lions vs. Patriots picks, prediction

Lions money line

This is a bit of a heavy price to pay, but the juice should be worth the squeeze. The SportsLine Projection Model has Detroit winning in 68% of its simulations. The Pats are in a bit of disarray at the moment and the Lions are hot. Look for Detroit to have a strong game in Germany. Wager on NFL Week 10 games, including Lions vs. Patriots, with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: