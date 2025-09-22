The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens meet on Monday Night Football on Sept. 22 to conclude Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, putting two of the game's most dynamic receivers in the spotlight. Lions star receiver Amon-ra St. Brown is looking for an encore performance after dropping 115 yards and three touchdowns on the Bears in Week 2, while Ravens speedster Zay Flowers tries to build on his hot start with 218 yards across two games. We'll look at the top receiving props for St. Brown and Flowers on Monday, with projections and recommendations from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

We will be using DraftKings Sportsbook for odds for these props, along with grades from the SportsLine model.

Receiving yards props

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 71.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Zay Flowers: 70.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 71.5 yards (4 stars)



St. Brown is projected for 88.2 yards according to the ITL model, making this a strong recommendation on the Over. The Lions receiver has become Jared Goff's top target in the passing game, and this could become a shootout where Detroit needs to air the ball out more. The Ravens have a stout front and can bottle up Detroit's ground game, making St. Brown a key for this contest.

Receptions props

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 6.5 (Over -126, Under -101)

Zay Flowers: 5.5 (Over -118, Under -108)

Top pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 6.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

The ITL model projects St. Brown at 7.4 receptions, which is surprising considering he only went Over this line six times in 17 games a year ago. However, he did have three games with double-digit receptions and is coming off a 9-115-3 stat line against the Bears. If the Lions are forced to throw the ball more in this game, St. Brown should be able to haul in at least seven receptions.

Anytime touchdown scorer props

Amon-Ra St. Brown: +125

Zay Flowers: +100

Top pick: Zay Flowers +100

Both players are used heavily in their respective offenses and can be deployed in a variety of ways. That being said, Flowers has more speed and is more shifty in the open field, making him more likely to break off big chunk plays and potentially take screens to the house. St. Brown is better operating in tight windows and will be a factor in the red zone, but Flowers is more capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.