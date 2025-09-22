Two reigning division champs meet up in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football matchup in Week 3 when the Detroit Lions visit the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams once again have high expectations for the season, and each side is 1-1 entering Monday. The Lions began the year with a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers before blowing out the Chicago Bears in Week 2, while the Ravens lost a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 before dominating the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

This game features two of the best running backs in football, with the ageless Derrick Henry carrying the rock for the Ravens while the Lions' backfield is led by third-year star Jahmyr Gibbs. Henry began the year with 169 yards and two touchdowns but was bottled up for just 23 yards in Week 2. Gibbs had only 19 rushing yards in Week 1, but he had 94 yards on 12 carries against Chicago, and he already has 13 receptions this season.

Bet Lions vs. Ravens at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Will it be Henry or Gibbs who leaves Monday with a 2-1 record on the year? There are a ton of NFL player props available for each of these star running backs at the top sportsbooks, and here, we break down the top values with the help of the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and issues grades on a 0-5 star scale. Make sure to check out our NFL betting guide for the 2025 season as well.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at each running back's props. Check out the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model forecast for Lions-Ravens, including player props.

Rushing yards props

Derrick Henry: 88.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Jahmyr Gibbs: 55.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Derrick Henry Under 88.5 rushing yards (3.5 stars)



The ITL team projects Henry to finish Monday with 76.2 rushing yards, which would still be a good game but, nonetheless, would be an Under finish on this prop. He's gone Under this line in six of his last 10 games, including Week 2, and the Lions ranked fifth in rushing yards allowed per game in 2024.

Rushing attempts props

Derrick Henry: 18.5 (Over -136, Under +102)

Jahmyr Gibbs: 12.5 (Over -102, Under -130)

Top pick: Derrick Henry Under 18.5 rushing attempts (3.5 stars)

The ITL team projects Henry to go Under this line with a projection of 16.7. He's gone Under 18.5 carries in both of the Ravens' games this year, and he went Under this line in eight of Baltimore's 17 games last season.

Anytime touchdown scorer props

Derrick Henry: -210

Jahmyr Gibbs: -130

Top pick: Jahmyr Gibbs

These two backs, unsurprisingly, have the shortest anytime touchdown scorer odds of all players in this game. Gibbs found the end zone for the first time last week, and many forget that he tied Henry and James Cook for the NFL lead in rushing scores with 16 last year while also picking up four receiving touchdowns. Gibbs' two-way versatility makes him a great play here, especially with longer odds than Henry.

If Baltimore gets out ahead, too, as many expect, it actually plays well into both of these backs' hands, as Henry will be tasked with churning the clock while Gibbs is more of a factor in the passing game than his teammate David Montgomery.