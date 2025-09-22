The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens square off on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. The Lions and Ravens both suffered losses in Week 1 but bounced back with strong performances in Week 2, setting up this clash of Super Bowl contenders in Week 3. The Lions are coming off a 52-21 win over the Bears while the Ravens dominated the Browns 41-17.

These two high-powered offenses are centered around quarterbacks Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson. Goff oversaw the top scoring offense in the league a season ago, while Jackson is a two-time league MVP who is coming off a career season in 2024.

We'll take a look at the best Goff and Jackson props for Monday Night Football with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We will include projections and grades from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. You can see the model's latest projections, props and expert picks for Lions vs. Ravens at SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Jared Goff: 259.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Lamar Jackson: 230.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Lamar Jackson Under 230.5 yards (4.5 stars)



This line is at 231.5 in SportsLine's consensus odds, but the ITL model projects Jackson for 198.1 passing yards on Monday. The Ravens have leaned on the ground game a lot through two weeks, and the Lions have been average at stopping the run, so expect Baltimore to stay the course there. Jackson has gone Under this mark in both games this season.

Passing attempts props

Jared Goff: 34.5 (Over -123, Under -104)

Lamar Jackson: 28.5 (Over -120, Under -106)

Top pick: Lamar Jackson Under 28.5 attempts (4.5 stars)

The ITL model has Jackson projected for 26.2 attempts on Monday. Jackson threw the ball 19 times against the Bills in Week 1 and 29 times against Cleveland in Week 2, but this could potentially be a high-scoring game where he has to air the ball out more. The model has Jackson going Under on his passing yards, so it makes sense to have the same thinking on passing attempts.

Passing touchdowns props

Jared Goff: 1.5 (Over -134, Under +105)

Lamar Jackson: 1.5 (Over -202, Under +157)

Top pick: Jared Goff Over 1.5 pass TDs (3.5 stars)

Goff is coming off a five-touchdown game in Week 2. In 2024, he threw for two or more scores in 12 of the Lions' 17 games. The Ravens gave up two passing touchdowns to both the Bills and Browns, although Cleveland needed multiple quarterbacks to achieve that feat. This is a favorable matchup for the Detroit quarterback, and he should have more confidence after routing the Bears following the dud in Week 1.