When the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens square off on Monday Night Football, there will be a lot of skill-position talent on the field, including at tight end. But Sam LaPorta and Mark Andrews haven't had the fastest starts so far this season. LaPorta has nine catches for 105 yards and zero touchdowns in his first two games, while Andrews has a mere two catches for 7 yards. Is tonight the night that they break out?

There are NFL player props up at the top sportsbooks for these tight ends, and we'll share the top recommendations on them from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and gives out grades from 0 to 5 stars. For more on NFL player props, check out our NFL betting guide.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at each tight end's props. Check out the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model forecast for Lions-Ravens, which looks at all markets, including player props.

Receiving yards props

Mark Andrews: 35.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Sam LaPorta: 47.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Mark Andrews Under 35.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)



The ITL team's model expects Andrews' sluggish start to continue. With just 7 yards so far this season, the ITL team says it'll be tough for him to have more than five times that output in this game. Andrews' projection comes in 21.3 yards for this contest.

Receptions props

Mark Andrews: 3.5 (Over +104, Under -138)

Sam LaPorta: 4.5 (Over -130, Under -102)

Top pick: Mark Andrews Under 3.5 receptions (4.5 stars)

The highest-rated player prop recommendations as of Monday morning are 4.5 stars, and Andrews Unders are two of them. He's been forecasted for just 1.5 receptions here and has averaged 2.8 receptions in his past five contests.