The Detroit Lions (4-2) will host the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (6-0) on Sunday. The Vikings have maintained a perfect record largely through the strength of their bruising defense, which has allowed an NFL-low 12.3 points per game. The Lions are 3-point favorites in the latest DraftKings NFL odds, while the total is 46.5. Kickoff at Ford Field is scheduled for 1 p.m ET. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 when you trade $25+:

We'll go over everything bettors need to know for Sunday's game between the Lions and Vikings with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Lions vs. Vikings betting odds (via DraftKings)

Lions vs. Vikings money line: Lions -170, Vikings +142 Lions vs. Vikings Over/Under: 46.5 (Over +100, Under -120) Lions vs. Vikings spread: Lions -3

Lions vs. Vikings betting preview

Minnesota opened the season with a huge statement victory in which it tagged the Green Bay Packers for 39 points. Since then, the Vikings have not scored more than 23 points in a game and have failed to exceed 20 points three times. The team's overwhelming defense has helped the Vikings stay undefeated, but a trip to Detroit to face the fearsome Lions (30.7 points per game, second best in the league) will be the unit's toughest test yet.

Conversely, the Lions have given up the most yards per game (391) in the NFL. If there was ever a time for Kyler Murray and the Minnesota offense to get into gear, it's Week 8. These teams are essentially polar opposites of one another -- the unstoppable force and the immovable object. Something as simple as home field advantage could be the deciding factor on Sunday. Spend $5+ on Lions vs. Vikings in Week 8 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Lions vs. Vikings picks, prediction

Lions -3

Jared Goff leads the NFL in EPA against the blitz. That's particularly important for this game, as Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores sends the house on 70% of his play calls. Goff's ability to perform with pass rushers in his face -- and the presence of Jahmyr Gibbs as an excellent rushing option -- could be the difference. The SportsLine Projection Model has its simulations weighted against a 3.5-point spread rather than a 3-point spread, but it has the Lions covering at a 53% rate. Bet on Lions-Vikings and more NFL Week 8 games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: