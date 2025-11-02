NFC North rivals will square off when the Detroit Lions (5-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in an NFL Week 9 showdown. The Lions are coming out of their bye week full of confidence after winning four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Vikings limp into Sunday's contest having lost three of their last four contests, including two straight.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 1 p.m. ET. Detroit is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Lions odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Lions vs. Vikings picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Vikings vs. Lions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Vikings:

Lions vs. Vikings spread Detroit -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Vikings over/under 47.5 points Lions vs. Vikings money line Detroit -508, Minnesota +380



Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Vikings vs. Lions:

Lions -8.5

Over 47.5

The Lions have dominated this NFC North rivalry in recent years. Detroit has won five consecutive games against Minnesota, and the Lions are 9-0 against the spread in their past nine meetings with the Vikings. Detroit's offense is averaging 30.7 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL, while Minnesota's offense is averaging just 296.6 yards per game. the seventh-fewest in the league. The model projects the Lions will cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Over 47.5 points

The Over has hit in six of the last seven meetings between these two rivals. The total has also gone Over in four of Minnesota's last five games on the road, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff has Detroit's offense firing on all cylinders heading into this matchup. The Lions have scored 37 or more points in four of their last six games, a big reason why SportsLine's model is backing the Over on Sunday. The model is projecting these two teams will combine for 52 points, helping the Over hit in 58% of simulations.

