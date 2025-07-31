New Jersey Assemblyman Dan Hutchison could be responsible for major sports betting changes in the state. Hutchison is the author of bill A5971, with the main purpose of it being to eliminate micro sports betting in New Jersey. Micro betting is a type of prop bet where bettors can wager on the outcome of the next play of a game—whether it's a pitch in baseball or possession in basketball.

"The pace of micro betting is designed to keep people gambling constantly, making one impulsive bet after another with little time to think," Hutchinson said in a press release. "This bill is a commonsense step to slow that cycle down and protect individuals from the financial and emotional harms that can come with excessive betting."

The official bill text has not been filed yet, so we don't know all of the details yet of how this would work. In that same press release, though, one of the details mentioned was that New Jersey sportsbooks that violated the proposed ban would face a fine between $500 and $1,000 if they offered or accepted microbets.