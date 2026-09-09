The second day of 2026-27 UEFA Champions League play features Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid on Paramount+. Liverpool, a six-time champion, are looking to reach the finals for the first time since 2021-22. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are a three-time runner-up, last reaching the finals in 2016. Liverpool are coming off a fifth-place finish in the English Premier League, while Atletico Madrid were fourth in La Liga in 2025-26. Stream the match live on Paramount+. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Anfield in Liverpool, England. The latest Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid odds list Liverpool as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atletico Madrid as the +350 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid picks or UEFA Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League can be streamed on Paramount+.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and more. He's been red hot on his soccer picks on betting sites in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He also ended the World Cup on an 11-5-1 run and nailed seven of his past eight EPL spread picks on soccer betting sites. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid from every angle and has locked in his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid:

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid 90-minute money line Liverpool -140, Atletico Madrid +350, Draw +310 Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid over/under 2.5 goals Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid spread Liverpool -0.5 (-149) Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid picks See picks at SportsLine Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid streaming Paramount+

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid predictions

After analyzing Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 goals on the best betting apps. Both teams have flexed some offensive muscle over the past few matches, with the Reds scoring two goals over each of their last five matches. Liverpool has been led by forward Alexander Isak, who has three goals in three starts. In Friday's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in English Premier League play, he scored a pair of goals on two shots on net.

Atletico Madrid has scored seven goals over their past four matches, posting a 3-1 win over Sevilla in Spanish La Liga action on Aug. 29. Midfielder Alex Baena is a big part of Atletica's offense. In the victory over Sevilla, he scored two goals on four shots, including two on target. He has three goals and one assist in four league matches to start the season. It's this kind of offense that has Eimer confident goals will be scored at a good pace, and is leaning over 2.5 combined goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid picks

Eimer has broken down Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League from every possible angle and has locked in a trio of confident best bets, including two that return plus money. He's sharing his UCL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who is up over $1,200 on Champions League picks, and find out, and stream the game on Paramount+.