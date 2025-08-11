Only three clubs have won back-to-back Premier League championships since the top flight division was officially formed in 1992. Liverpool are attempting to become the fourth club to do so as the 2025-26 season is about to start after a dominant 2024-25 campaign headlined by an efficient attack and stalwart defense. First-year manager Arne Slot had little trouble taking over for Jurgen Klopp and guiding the Reds to their 20th league title overall and second EPL crown.

Liverpool did not rest on their laurels after comfortably taking the league title a year ago. The Reds broke the bank revamping their front line, bringing in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt to replace Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Liverpool also had to make a few additions to reinforce a defense which allowed just 41 goals a year ago, bringing in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to minimize Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure. Will these big-time additions deliver immediate results?

Here's a look at Liverpool's EPL title, top-4 and Champions League odds ahead of the new season.

Liverpool 2025-26 futures odds (via DraftKings)

To win Premier League title: +180

To finish in the top 4: -800

To win Champions League: +600

Losing the Community Shield has no impact on Liverpool's standing as the favorite to win the league, even though the setback against Crystal Palace was far from ideal. Kerkez and Frimpong may need further integration into the team setup but Wirtz and Ekitike looked the part. And then there's Mohamed Salah, who is the reigning Premier League Player of the Year and led the league in goals in 2024-25. Here's a look at Salah's futures odds as the Egyptian striker enters his ninth season with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah 2025-26 futures odds (via DraftKings)

Salah to lead EPL in goals scored: +450

Salah to lead Liverpool in goals scored: -175

Salah to win Player of the Year: +800

Even with Wirtz, Ekitike and Cody Gakpo in the fold, Salah is the clear leader of Liverpool's attack. He's notched 245 goals in 402 matches across all competitions for the club and has been part of two Premier League titles, a Champions League title, a FA Cup trophy and a Club World Cup title. As long as he's on the pitch, Liverpool have a chance to be one of the best clubs in the division.

This will be an emotional campaign for Liverpool. Diogo Jota tragically passing away in a car crash in Spain will be on player's mind. Additionally, fans are likely still smarting over Alexander-Arnold's departure for Real Madrid. The good news is Liverpool's defense is still largely intact with Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Ibrahim Konate returning. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will be fixtures in the midfield, and there's more depth with the summer transfers. Liverpool still might not be done making additions, as Newcastle's Alexander Isak is a top target. The talent level will be there, but will it overcome the hangover of the previous campaign?

After winning the title in 2019-20, Liverpool finished third in the league in the following season. If we're counting Community Shield victories, the 2020-21 campaign was the only season in the last six where Liverpool didn't capture a single trophy. Of course, the club came two matches away from a historic quadruple in the 2021-22 campaign with largely the same roster, so the shakeup in the transfer window should help keep things fresh. Liverpool will have some serious challengers in Arsenal (+225), Manchester City (+300) and Chelsea (+850). The Gunners drew with the defending champs twice last season, and Liverpool did lose to an in-form Chelsea squad late in the season. The Reds did get two wins over Man City, who appear to be in a declining state with Kevin De Bruyne's departure.

Last year's shocking exit in the Champions League against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain is a good reminder of how quickly things can end. Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have done well to bring in players who can push the current starters and get the most out of the group. Ultimately, how far Liverpool go in the 2025-26 season will fall on the additions in the summer transfer window. If they can make up for some big departures, the Reds be in position to repeat as Premier League champions and potentially add a few more trophies to the cabinet.