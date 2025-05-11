Liverpool will try to wind down their English Premier League championship season as they take on second-place Arsenal on Sunday. Liverpool (25-7-3), who have already clinched the league championship for the first time since 2019-20, have won three of their last four matches. Arsenal (18-13-4), which has finished second on the table in each of the last two seasons and are looking to hold off Manchester City, have lost three matches in a row.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. Arsenal odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Arsenal are +270 underdogs, a draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top EPL picks and predictions for Liverpool vs. Arsenal matchup on Sunday:

Liverpool to win (+105)

The Reds have been on a roll with wins in five of their last seven EPL matches. They also hold the upper hand over the Gunners, winning two and earning two draws in their last five meetings. Liverpool are powered by forward Mohamed Salah, who continues to dominate. In 35 games, all starts, he has registered 28 goals and 18 assists on 115 shots, including 53 on target. In a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, he scored a goal on four shots, including one on target. He added an assist in a win over West Ham in an April 13 matchup.

Arsenal, meanwhile, has struggled of late and have not won since defeating Ipswich Town 4-0 on April 20. They have three losses and one draw since. In UEFA Champions League semifinal action against Paris Saint-Germain, the Gunners were eliminated with a 2-1 loss on Wednesday, losing 3-1 on aggregate.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals (-105)

Liverpool has allowed at least one goal in four of their last five games overall, while Arsenal have given up at least one goal in five of the past seven matches. In each of the last three head-to-head matches, the teams have combined to score at least three goals, with each team finding the net at least once. The teams played to a 2-2 draw in their October meeting.

Forward Luis Diaz is among Liverpool's top offensive weapons. In 33 appearances, including 26 starts, he has scored 12 goals, while adding five assists on 63 shots, including 26 on target. He has scored at least one goal or added an assist in six of the last eight games. The Gunners are led by forward Leandro Trossard. In 35 appearances, including 26 starts, he has scored eight goals and added five assists on 65 shots, including 20 on target. In a 4-0 win over Ipswich Town on April 20, he scored two goals on four shots. He had one goal on three shots in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on April 23.

