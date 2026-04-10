Liverpool will be looking to break out of a funk on their home turf Saturday when they host Fulham in an English Premier League match at Anfield. The Reds (14-7-10) are fifth in the Premier League table but have lost three consecutive matches, including setbacks in the FA Cup quarterfinal and the Champions League by a combined 6-0 score. Their past three league matches have been 2-1 losses to Brighton and Wolves, and a 1-1 draw with Tottenham. Fulham (13-5-13) are ninth in the EPL table but got a 3-1 victory against Burnley last Saturday to break a three-game winless streak (0-1-2).

Kickoff in Liverpool is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Reds are -155 favorites on the money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Fulham odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Fulham +390 underdogs and a draw priced at +330. The total for match goals is set at 3.5 (Over +130, Under -165). Check out the latest SportsLine Projection Model picks for Liverpool vs. Fulham, and make sure you see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting for the match.

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Liverpool vs. Fulham on Saturday, April 11.

Liverpool vs. Fulham best bets

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals (-125, 1 unit)

Fulham Over 0.5 Goals in Second Half (+100, 0.5 units)

Liverpool will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Fulham at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in their last Premier League game, sparking fury among their fans. They booed the players off the pitch, and some urged the club to fire beleaguered manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool lost 4-0 to Man City in the FA Cup quarterfinal in their next game. Captain Virgil van Dijk apologized to the supporters after the match, as he admitted that the players "gave up" in the second half. They then lost 2-0 to PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night, plunging their season into turmoil. The Reds are in danger of failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, which would be a major financial blow, so Slot will need to rally his troops for this crucial clash with Fulham.

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Liverpool's season descends into chaos

Slot was handed a daunting task when he replaced legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp two years ago. Expectations were low, but the Reds ended up cruising to the Premier League title last season.

They finished 10 points clear of their closest rivals after picking up 25 wins, nine draws and just four defeats from 38 games. Liverpool then spent a record £446 million ($598 million) on bolstering their squad last summer, so they were heavy favorites to win a second consecutive league title.

However, the wheels have come off in spectacular fashion. The Reds are now 21 points behind league leaders Arsenal following a disastrous run of results. In their last three league games, they've lost to Wolves, drawn with Tottenham, and lost to Brighton. They've suffered 15 defeats in all competitions this season, making it statistically their worst campaign since 2015-16. Liverpool haven't been too bad in attack, but the defense has collapsed. The Reds have conceded 1.35 goals per game this season, and they've conceded in 23 of their 31 matches so far. Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté have been out of sorts, while new full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have struggled to make an impact. Goalkeeper Alisson is injured too, which has made matters worse.

Liverpool's title dreams are in tatters, and they're now simply battling to qualify for next season's Champions League. They need to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League and they're currently clinging onto fifth place. However, Chelsea are just one point behind Liverpool and Brentford and Everton are also breathing down their necks, so things are getting tense.

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Fulham's players will be fresh

Fulham climbed up to ninth place in the Premier League table after beating Burnley 3-1 in their last game. They were 1-0 down with 30 minutes left on the clock, but goals from Josh King, Harry Wilson and Raúl Jiménez sealed the win. The Cottagers are now just four points behind Liverpool. That's remarkable when you consider that they finished 30 points below the Reds last season. They have improved over the past year, but it really highlights just how far Liverpool have fallen.

Fulham also struggle to keep clean sheets. They've conceded in 25 out of 31 games this season, but they've scored 1.39 goals per match. Wilson, King, and Jiménez are all in fine form, and they could cause problems for Liverpool's struggling defense.

Games between these teams are normally entertaining. Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1 on the road last season, and the teams then drew 2-2 at Anfield. They drew 2-2 again at Craven Cottage in January, courtesy of a last-gasp wonder goal from Fulham substitute Harrison Reed. Both teams to score has paid off in the last seven matches between Fulham and Liverpool, and six of them saw over 2.5 goals. This should be another open, entertaining game, so combining both teams to score with over 2.5 goals looks appealing.

Fulham haven't played since March 21, so they will be much fresher than Liverpool, and they could overrun their tired opponents in the second half.