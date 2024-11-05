Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen WHEN Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET WHERE Anfield | Liverpool, England HOW Paramount+

Liverpool have reached the first truly challenging stretch of their first season with Arne Slot at the helm. In the Premier League, they followed up a gritty draw at Arsenal with an impressive comeback win against Brighton, and before a big weekend clash with Aston Villa, they’ll face defending Bundesliga champions Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Last year was a magical one for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen squad, as they secured a historic league title and nearly stayed unbeaten in all competitions. But this fall, they haven’t recaptured the same level of play thus far. They’re tied for fourth in the Bundesliga table, and don’t look much like they’ll make a viable push to defend their title.

This will be the fourth Champions League match of the season for both squads, so they’ll soon be halfway through the eight-game “league phase” of the competition’s new-look format. So far, the new format has provided us with plenty of intrigue as Liverpool and fellow Premier League squad Aston Villa are the only two teams to start with three wins from the first three matchdays, and 30 of the 36 teams in the competition have earned at least one point on the table.

Leverkusen sit sixth in the table, in position to finish as one of the eight teams to receive a bye past the play-off phase, but as they’re tied with six other teams, every point is a big one. The road doesn’t get any easier for Liverpool either going forward, so they’ll be focused on securing wins whenever they’re available.

With two of Europe’s most intriguing squads set to square off, there are plenty of potential bets to make. Most of the major sportsbooks like FanDuel and Caesars see Liverpool as being solid favorites, so let’s dive into the odds and see if that’s the best Champions League bet to make.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Liverpool money line -130 -125 -125 Draw money line +300 +290 +300 Bayer Leverkusen money line +320 +320 +300 Over Over 2.5 (-172) Over 2.5 (-175) Over 2.5 (+-180) Under Under 2.5 (+140) Under 2.5 (+140) Under 2.5 (+135)

Why bet on Liverpool

With the new Champions League format, some teams have had a pretty easy first three matches, but not Liverpool. After a rare year’s absence from the competition, they’ve beaten tough Serie A clubs Milan and Bologna and Bundesliga contenders RB Leipzig, including two road matches. Liverpool have allowed just one goal in the process.

Domestically, the Liverpool defense is allowing just 0.6 goals per match in Premier League play, the best mark of any club. The attack leads the league in big chances created with 37, while the team overall is tops in goalscoring differential with a mark of +13, and most importantly, with 25 points through 10 games. With that being said, their mark of 1.9 goals per game does not place them at the top, nor does their xG total of 18.4, so there’s reason to believe that this team that already sits at the top of the table (trailing Aston Villa in goal differential) could improve even more.

Liverpool’s only loss in any competition this season was to Nottingham Forest, viewed at the time as a shocking upset, but Forest are currently in third place in the Premier League, ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham and more.

Since the loss to Forest, Liverpool have been unbeaten, winning 10 games and drawing once on the road at a very tough Arsenal squad. Simply put, expect them to take care of business at Anfield and keep their great start to the season rolling.

Why bet on Bayer Leverkusen

As impressive as Liverpool’s start has been in this new-look Champions League, Leverkusen are right behind for a reason. They started off their campaign by battering Feyenoord (Slot’s former team) by a score of 4-0 and then defended their home field against Milan with an impressive clean sheet. A road draw to Brest came as a bit of a surprise, but this team is still in great shape in Europe after losing the Europa League final a year ago.

The defense has begun to come back to Earth after a surprisingly strong showing last year; the squad is 10th in the Bundesliga in terms of goals conceded, 15th in xG allowed, and 16th in both interceptions and successful tackles. But Leverkusen has kept up the pace on the other end of the pitch. The attack is still firing on all cylinders and proving to be one of Germany’s best, ranking third in the Bundesliga in goalscoring and big-chance creation, and second in xG.

In fact, FotMob believes that this team is better overall than its domestic record shows. They’re behind just league leaders Bayern Munich and second-place challengers RB Leipzig in terms of match rating, a vote of faith in this team to contend with the best of the best, such as Premier League-leading Liverpool.

Best bet on Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Liverpool money line (-125, Caesars)

A bet at -125 isn’t the flashiest way to play, but it’s very good value for a team that rarely flounders at home, save for that match against Forest. Liverpool probably can’t keep Leverkusen off the scoreboard entirely with goalkeeper Alisson out, as this Leverkusen club is a side that averages right around two goals per match in both the Bundesliga and UCL. But if the center-back pairing puts in its best possible performance, a clean sheet is enough of a possibility to steer away from betting the total.