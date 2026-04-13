Reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain look to advance to the semifinal round of the competition in 2025-26 when they travel to Liverpool for the second leg of their quarterfinal tie. PSG hold a 2-0 edge on aggregate but Liverpool have struggled outside of this competition and don't have much to play for so they'll likely be giving it their all in this match.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 3 p.m. ET. You can take in all the action live on Paramount+. Liverpool are slight +140 favorites on the 90-minute money line while PSG are +150 underdogs in the latest Liverpool vs. PSG odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The draw comes in at +330 and the total is 3.5 (Over +115, Under -145). The SportsLine Projection Model has the latest predictions for Liverpool vs. PSG but if you're going to wager on the contest, you should check out what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is betting in this game.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at top sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Liverpool vs. PSG on Tuesday, April 14.

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain best bets

Paris Saint-Germain draw no bet (-118): 1u

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist (+110): 1u

A recap of the first leg

PSG will enter this second leg currently up 2-0 on aggregate goals. The first leg back in Paris saw PSG run over this Liverpool side and dominate them in almost every statistic. PSG had 18 shots, four big chances, three times as many corners and almost three times as many passes as Liverpool. Liverpool didn't manage a single shot on target over the 90 minutes, and they are lucky to only be down two goals with how poorly they played. As good as PSG looked, they missed some big chances in that first leg to really bury this Liverpool side. All in all, PSG looked to be in a whole different world than Liverpool and I don't expect home-field advantage to be enough to get Liverpool back into this competition.

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PSG will be much more rested than Liverpool

There was a very controversial decision made in the French league regarding PSG and their Champions League matches. The league decided to allow PSG to reschedule their weekend fixture against Lens in Ligue 1 play to allow the players close to a full week of rest before playing Liverpool again. While PSG was able to rest over the weekend to prepare for the second leg, Liverpool weren't given the same opportunity. They had to host a scrappy and physical Fulham side. Liverpool did manage to win 2-0, but their big players weren't able to pick up the rest they needed and those tired legs will be on full display in the second leg.

Ultimately, PSG is the better side and if they play just half as good as they did against Liverpool in the first leg, they should not only qualify but win this matchup fairly easily. I know that Liverpool will be motivated and will have to press for goals but PSG's counter attack could put the nail in the coffin fairly early in this match.

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