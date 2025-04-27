Liverpool can clinch the English Premier League title if they can notch a home victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Arne Slot's men continue to grind out victories down the final stretch of the 2024-25 campaign and are just one point shy of being crowned league champions. Meanwhile, Spurs are languishing in 16th in the EPL table and have won once in their last five league outings.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is at 11:30 a.m. ET. The hosts are -370 favorites (risk $370 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. Tottenham odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Spurs are +800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Liverpool picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up. Here are Green's top 2025 FA Cup picks and soccer predictions for Liverpool vs. Tottenham on Sunday:

Liverpool to win and under 4.5 goals (+100)

"Liverpool have the best home record in the Premier League this season, with 13 wins, two draws and just one defeat from 16 games at Anfield," Green told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Spurs have lost 10 of their 16 away games, which doesn't bode well for their chances of success in this match."

The Reds have also relied more on their defense to win recent matches, and Green notes that their last seven home games have featured Under 4.5 goals scored.

Luis Díaz to score (+150)

Díaz found the back of the net twice when these teams faced off back in December. The Colombian star has scored 11 goals in 32 EPL matches this season including two goals in his last three games. FanDuel Sportsbook lists this prop bet at +140 odds.

Want more soccer picks for Sunday?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Liverpool vs. Tottenham in Premier League action. Now, get the picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.