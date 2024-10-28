Longshot prop bets for Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Steelers

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Monday Night Football matchup in Week 8 features the New York Giants (2-5) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2). The Steelers are strong, 6-point favorites against the spread, while the over/under in this game is one of the lowest of the week, at just 36.5.

Quarterback Russell Wilson will be making his second straight start for the Steelers after a solid Pittsburgh debut last week. He threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns and scored another one on the ground in a 37-15 win over the Jets on Sunday Night Football. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin faced questions about his decision to replace Justin Fields with Wilson after Fields had led the team to a 4-2 start. After the game, a validated Tomlin quipped, “That’s why I’m well-compensated.”

Could Wilson have big games in primetime in back-to-back weeks? Bettors who think so may be interested in placing some prop bets on Wilson.

Here are three longshot bets (betting odds of +400 or longer) to consider for Monday Night Football.

Najee Harris 100-plus rushing yards (+500, DraftKings)

Can something that has happened in back-to-back games really be considered a longshot bet? Harris has averaged just under six yards per carry in his last two games; he gained 106 yards and 102 yards against the Raiders and the Jets, respectively. He has also broken off runs of 30-plus yards in each game. Both the Raiders and the Jets have better run defenses than the Giants do. New York is allowing a league-high 5.4 yards per carry and a total of 138.1 rushing yards per game (25th in the NFL).

Harris could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Wilson taking over under center for the Steelers. Defenses need to respect the pass more with Wilson compared to Fields, which means they can’t crowd the box as much. A lighter box means more space for Harris to run the ball.

With the Steelers being nearly a touchdown favorite in this game, the game script also could benefit Harris this week. If the Steelers have a big lead in the second half, they are likely to run the ball heavily to bleed the clock and keep their defense off the field. That means a higher volume of carries for Harris. It’s no coincidence that Harris has had his two lowest rushing totals of the season in the Steelers’ two losses. In their five wins, he has had at least 69 rushing yards every time.

Malik Nabers 110-plus receiving yards (+500, DraftKings)

Trusting the Giants’ passing offense is easier than trusting their rushing attack. The main reason is the matchup. The Steelers have the third-best run defense in yards per game (81.0) and the second-best in yards per carry (3.6). They are also third in both DVOA and EPA and fifth in success rate against the run.

Pittsburgh’s pass defense is still very good, but it’s not nearly as dominant as the run defense. With the Steelers expected to be leading in this game, the Giants should find themselves in a more pass-heavy game script, which means more potential opportunities for Nabers, the team’s talented rookie receiver.

Nabers had a quiet game last week against the Eagles, finishing with just four catches for 41 yards. Both figures were his lowest outputs of the season. Before missing the Giants’ Week 5 game with a concussion, Nabers was leading the league with 52 targets and was averaging 8.8 catches for 96.5 receiving yards. That included two different games with at least 10 catches and 115 receiving yards.

His ability to produce a spike game statistically is already well established even this early in his NFL career. The game script and matchup also create favorable conditions for him to have a busy game this week. There aren’t many other good options on the Giants offense.

Malik Nabers 10-plus receptions (+750, bet365)

Another way of betting on a big game by Nabers is by playing his receptions total instead of his yardage, which may end up being smarter. The main reason for betting on Nabers is that his role in the offense is predictable. The most predictable aspect of his performance is the expected target volume.

There is a realistic scenario in which Nabers gets peppered with double-digit targets for the fourth time in seven games but fails to turn any of those targets into a big play. The Steelers might be willing to concede some underneath throws to Nabers to prevent him from beating them over the top, which would translate to high catch numbers but low yardage totals.

Those targets – and therefore potential catches – are more predictable than the yards. Even if the Steelers keep Nabers mostly bottled up, there is still a good chance he could finish with a line like 10 catches on 14 targets for 78 yards and no touchdowns. Even if the Giants lose the game handily, that is still a realistic possibility.