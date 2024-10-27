Longshot prop bets for NFL Week 8

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Sunday slate of NFL Week 8 games is highlighted by two intriguing division matchups in the early window – Falcons at Buccaneers and Colts at Texans – and a battle of first place teams in the late window – Bills at Seahawks. This week was also supposed to feature a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the Bears at Commanders game, but Jayden Daniels is questionable to play after sustaining a rib injury last week.

That game was flexed into the late-game window because of that exciting QB matchup. The game it replaced – Eagles at Bengals – could end up being the best game of the day. Both teams are riding two-game winning streaks after shaky starts to the season and could use a big win over another playoff contender to continue building that momentum. The Bengals are -1.5 to -2.5 favorites against the spread depending on the sportsbook.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

The Eagles vs. Bengals game has one of the highest over/under lines of the day at 48.0 total points. The highest total of the week is in the Packers at Jaguars game, where the over/under is set at 49.5. With more offensive production expected in those matchups, those could be good games to target for any bettors looking to place some longshot prop bets this week.

This article discusses three appealing longshot bets for Sunday afternoon’s game. For the purposes of this article, “longshot” is defined as bets with betting odds of +400 or longer, which implies a probability of 20% or lower that the bet will win.

Jameis Winston 300+ passing yards (+500, DraftKings)

Last week, one longshot bet for Monday Night Football was Baker Mayfield to have 325+ passing yards against the Ravens. Mayfield finished with 370 passing yards and that bet cashed with +500 odds at DraftKings.

The main argument for that bet centered on the Ravens’ dominant run defense and sub-par passing defense, which has led multiple quarterbacks to put up big passing numbers against them. The Buccaneers were also underdogs and were expected to be playing from behind, and Mayfield has also been putting up some excellent passing numbers this season.

At least two of those three arguments are still relevant this week, so why not try to run it back with another quarterback facing the Ravens? Jameis Winston will be starting in place of the injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles), and the Browns’ passing offense may actually improve with Winston under center. That may not be a reason to bet on the Browns to cover the 8.5-point spread, but it does make a longshot bet on Winston’s passing yards very appealing.

The Ravens have the best run defense in the league and it’s not particularly close. They are allowing a league-leading 68.4 rushing yards per game (11.6 yards fewer than the next-best team) and just 3.3 yards per carry. Looking at more advanced metrics, they are also 4th in DVOA, 5th in EPA allowed, and 1st in success rate against the run.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

That dominant run defense is funneling offenses to attack through the air. The Ravens have faced the third-most pass attempts per game (38.1) and the third-highest percentage of passing plays (61.2%). As a result, they are allowing the most passing yards per game (287.1) and rank 18th in DVOA, 28th in EPA and 25th in success rate against the pass. It’s not just that they are allowing a high volume of pass attempts, because they are also allowing the fourth-most net yards per attempt (7.0) and the ninth-highest completion rate (67.4%).

The Browns may have one of the worst passing offenses in the league this season, but much of that can be attributed to Watson’s struggles. Watson had an unimaginably low 21.7 QBR this season, which is the lowest QBR in a season since Jimmy Clausen’s 13.8 QBR for the Carolina Panthers in 2010. Winston has his own issues, but he should be an improvement for the Browns under center.

Another big reason to like this bet is that Winston likes to throw the ball deep. That is part of the reason he has struggled so much with turnovers in his career, but it can also lead to some big passing numbers. Over the last two seasons with the Saints, Winston averaged 11.4 and 12.8 air yards per pass attempt, and on completions he averaged 8.9 and 7.2 air yards. Those marks would have been top three in the league each time if he had enough pass attempts to qualify.

Between the expected game script and the favorable matchup, betting on a big passing game by Winston is the best longshot bet of the week.

Saquon Barkley 125+ rushing yards (+550, bet365)

Saquon Barkley longest rush 40+ (+850, bet365)

Saquon Barkley could have another big game coming against a Bengals run defense that is one of the worst in the league. Cincinnati is 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game (136.1) and it is 22nd in DVOA, 30th in EPA, and dead last in success rate against the run. That is bad news against an Eagles’ offense that is 2nd in rushing yards per game (166.7) and sixth in yards per carry (5.0).

Barkley’s brilliance has been the driving force of those numbers. When Barkley signed with the Eagles, the thinking was that he would excel in this offense running behind the best offensive line of his career while the presence of other weapons like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith would prevent defenses from stacking the box against the run. That is exactly what is happening so far this season, and Barkley is averaging career highs in both yards per carry (6.1) and yards per game (109.7).

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Barkley already has two games this season with over 140 rushing yards and a third game with over 100 yards. He also has six different rushes of over 30 yards and four rushes of over 40 yards, and those rushes are spread across four different games. That means Barkley has a rush of at least 40 yards in half his games this season, and now in a favorable matchup against the Bengals, you can get +850 odds at bet365 for him to do it again.

Another reason to expect another big game from Barkley this week is that the Eagles appeared to have a renewed commitment to the run last week against the Giants. They ran the ball on over 69% of their offensive plays, and that number was only partly skewed by them running the ball heavily in the fourth quarter to bleed the clock in a blowout win. They still had over a 66% rushing rate before they pulled their starters.

The Giants’ run defense was better entering that game than the Bengals’ run defense has been this season, and the Eagles were still able to dominate on the ground. There are plenty of good reasons to expect that to happen again, which is why these two different angles on a Saquon Barkley longshot prop bet are both very intriguing options.

Drake London 110+ receiving yards (+450, DraftKings)

Drake London has been a target monster for the Falcons this season. Kirk Cousins has looked his way nearly nine times per game, and his 8.86 targets per game are fourth-most in the league. His best game of the season came against the same Buccaneers team he is facing this week. In Atlanta’s Week 5 game, London had season highs in targets (13), receptions (12), receiving yards (154), and yards per catch (11.8).

The Buccaneers are vulnerable against the pass, allowing the fourth-most yards per game overall (254.0) and the sixth-most yards to opposing wide receivers (162.1). They are also 22nd in EPA and 28th in success rate against the pass. They are badly missing their former top cornerback, Carlton Davis, whom they traded to the Lions this offseason. Their best remaining cornerback, Jamel Dean, is on IR with a hamstring injury.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes) /MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The Falcons are two-point road favorites against the Bucs, so it is expected to be a close game even though the Bucs will be missing both of their starting wide receivers, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a critical game for the Falcons, who are tied with the Bucs for first place in the NFC South and would secure the tiebreaker over them if they win this game and sweep the season series.