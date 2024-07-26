Louisiana set to ban college player prop betting

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Ban will go into effect on August 1, joining 12 other states who limit or prohibit college player prop betting.

Residents of Louisiana have likely placed their last bet on college player props for the foreseeable future.

Acting on a request from NCAA President Charlie Baker, the state is set to ban the market on August 1, ahead of college football season. Louisiana joins a list of states including Ohio, Maryland and Vermont who have heeded the request of Baker.

NCAA wants college player props banned

If Charlie Baker had his way, every state would ban betting on college player props.

The NCAA President asked states to ban the market a few months ago, citing concerns over the harassment of players as well as the integrity of games.

When betting on player props, attention is solely focused on one player. Therefore, if you bet a basketball player to score over a certain amount of points and he fails to do so, your ire is directed at one specific player rather than an entire team. Some bettors fail to control themselves and can’t handle losing bets. As a result, they verbally berate players while in the stands, or seek them out on social media and message them unwanted hate. Baker believes this would stop if states ban prop betting for student athletes.

Another concern is the integrity of games. While in theory the advancement of NIL deals makes this less of a concern, not all players have NIL deals. There’s concern that players might be coerced into ensuring they reach or fail to reach certain statistical criteria in exchange for financial benefit.

Sportsbook operators may argue that by allowing these types of bets to remain legal, they can shine a light on any potential nefarious activity. If the market is banned for legal sportsbooks, any action might instead be placed at illegal sportsbooks where it’s much more difficult to track and monitor.

Many states have banned player prop betting

Some states had these concerns even before Charlie Baker did.

Nine states had a ban on the market even before Baker made his request to ban bets on player props. These states include:

Arizona

Colorado

Massachusetts

Oregon

New York

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Rhode Island have restrictions in place, but haven’t totally banned the market.

Since Baker’s request, Maryland, Ohio and Vermont have joined the list of states where betting on college props is not permitted (although there is a push to have the ban in Ohio rescinded). Louisiana will become the 13th state to ban college player prop betting on August 1. Other states such as New Jersey have discussed the idea as well. Yet other states, such as North Carolina, have no intention of banning college prop bets.

Louisiana has big name college athletes

LSU has seen some big names come through the program in recent years. Just this past year, former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the second overall pick in the NFL draft. Wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas were first round picks as well. In the WNBA, Angel Reese was a first round pick and is currently a contender for Rookie of the Year.

NFL superstars such as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. all attended LSU. In the NBA, players like Ben Simmons, Naz Reid and Cam Thomas are products of the school.