A Sun Belt Conference matchup takes the Thursday night college football spotlight as Louisiana makes the in-state trip to face UL Monroe. The Ragin' Cajuns (6-3) are coming off a 28-26 home win over South Alabama on Nov. 7 and are looking to stay in the Sun Belt title picture, while the Warhawks (2-7) have struggled through a difficult season and are searching for a home win to build on. Louisiana has won each of the last three matchups. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at FMOL Health at St. Francis Stadium in Monroe, La. The Ragin' Cajun are 10-point favorites, with the over/under at 47.5 in the latest Louisiana vs. UL Monroe odds. Before making any UL Monroe vs. Louisiana picks, check out the Louisiana vs. UL Monroe predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe odds

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe spread Louisana -10 Louisiana vs. UL Monroe over/under 47.5 points Louisiana vs. UL Monroe money line Louisiana -395, UL Monroe +310 Louisiana vs. UL Monroe picks See picks at SportsLine Louisiana vs. UL Monroe streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top UL Monroe vs. Louisiana predictions

After simulating Louisiana vs. UL Monroe 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. Louisiana's last two games on the road went Over the total. UL Monroe's last home game went Over the total.

Louisiana's offense projects to control this game against a UL Monroe defense that has struggled to stop opponents all season. The Warhawks have dropped seven of nine games in 2026 and their pass defense in particular has been a liability, giving opposing offenses openings in both the run and passing game. The model projects 52 combined points, as the Over hits well over 50% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make ULL vs. ULM picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins ULM vs. ULL, and which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisiana vs. UL Monroe spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.