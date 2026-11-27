The No. 19 Louisville Cardinals make the trip to Kroger Field for the 2026 Governor's Cup rivalry game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky had won five straight Governor's Cup matchups before Louisville reclaimed the trophy with a 41-0 blowout last season. Louisville (7-3, 7-4 ATS) has won seven of 10 games and is entering this rivalry matchup having beaten its last three opponents. Kentucky (7-4, 7-4 ATS) enters this home contest with a winning record and plenty of motivation to protect its home field. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Louisville is a 2.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 53.5 in the latest Louisville vs. Kentucky odds. Before making any Louisville vs. Kentucky picks, check out the Louisville vs. Kentucky predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Louisville vs. Kentucky odds

Louisville vs. Kentucky spread Louisville -2.5 Louisville vs. Kentucky over/under 53.5 points Louisville vs. Kentucky money line Louisville -142, Kentucky +126 Louisville vs. Kentucky picks See picks at SportsLine Louisville vs. Kentucky streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Louisville vs. Kentucky predictions

After simulating Louisville vs. Kentucky 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 53.5 points at betting apps. Kentucky has been one of the SEC's more Under-friendly units. The Governor's Cup has historically been a tight, physical rivalry game. Louisville's last three wins have come against opponents allowing fewer than 20 points per game.



Kentucky's last five games have gone Under the total. Two of Louisville's last three games went Under the total.

The model projects 51 combined points as the Under hits 60% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Louisville vs. Kentucky picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisville vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisville vs. Kentucky spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.