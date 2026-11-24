The fifth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders will look to stay unbeaten on the season when they take on the 25th-ranked Louisville Cardinals in the 2026 Players Era 16 tournament on Tuesday. Louisville is coming off an 83-69 win over Stetson on Thursday, while Texas Tech downed LSU New Orleans 86-41 on Wednesday. The Cardinals (3-1) finished sixth in the ACC last season at 11-7 and were 24-11 overall. The Red Raiders (5-0) finished in a three-way tie for third in the Big 12 at 12-6 and were 23-11 overall in 2025-26. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas is at 8 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders are 2.5-point favorites in the Louisville vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over/under is 153.5. Before making any Louisville vs. Texas Tech picks, check out the Louisville vs. Texas Tech predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 31-24 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Texas Tech and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Texas Tech vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -2.5 Louisville vs. Texas Tech over/under: 153.5 points Louisville vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas Tech -180, Louisville +150 Louisville vs. Texas Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine Louisville vs. Texas Tech streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Louisville vs. Texas Tech predictions

After evaluating Louisville vs. Texas Tech from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (153.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over is 2-1 in the last three Louisville games. Both teams have been putting up points this season. The Cardinals average 88 points per game, tied for fifth-most in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, are scoring 82 points per game.

The SportsLine model is projecting four Louisville players to score in double digits. The Cardinals are led by Adrian Wooley, who the model projects to score 12.8 points. It also says six Red Raiders score 10 or more points, led by Cruz Davis with nearly 18 points.

The model projects 157 combined points as the Over hits 60% of the time. See the Louisville vs. Texas Tech spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Louisville vs. Texas Tech picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Louisville vs. Texas Tech, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisville vs. Texas Tech spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



