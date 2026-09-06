The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels begin their first full season in the post-Lane Kiffin era with a game against the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Rebs made an admirable run to the College Football Playoff semifinals after Kiffin absconded to LSU before the start of the playoff with Pete Golding promoted from defensive coordinator to take the helm. Golding remains on the sideline for this season. The Cardinals went 9-4 under Jeff Brohm, who now embarks on his fourth season at Louisville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Bet on Louisville vs. Ole Miss and more college football action with the latest DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 n bonus bets after spending $5+:

The Rebels are 6.5-point favorites, per the latest DraftKings odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 55.5. Here's a closer look at the college football betting landscape for Louisville vs. Ole Miss at the best betting apps, with some notes on what bettors should keep in mind for this matchup. Bet college football at BetMGM Sportsbook and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss betting odds (via DraftKings)

Louisville vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -270, Louisville +220 Louisville vs. Ole Miss over/under: 55.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Louisville vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -6.5

Louisville vs. Ole Miss betting preview

Pete Golding was immediately put behind the 8-ball last season when he was handed the reins to Ole Miss just before the College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin had built an indisputably strong team, but Golding had no head coaching experience. Between that and the shock of Kiffin bailing for LSU right on the eve of the CFP, it would have been understandable for the Rebs to stumble.

Instead, Golding took Ole Miss to the semifinals. The Rebels now enter the 2026 season ranked No. 9 in the nation and look poised to make another run to the Playoff. Breakout star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains on the roster, as does leading rusher Kewan Lacy. The offense will need a new leading receiver with both of last year's top options now departed, but Chambliss will be able to get the ball to whoever steps up.

Louisville will turn to Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz, who has attempted 36 passes over three seasons, at quarterback. Breaking into the Buckeyes' offense is obviously no easy task, and recent years are littered with QBs who broke out after transferring away from Ohio State, but Brohm can't say he has a proven passer. Leading rusher Isaac Brown is still in the building. The Cardinals are still talented enough to be No. 24 in the poll, but Brohm will need Kienholz to step up if Louisville is going to make a run this season.

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Louisville vs. Ole Miss picks, prediction

Ole Miss -6.5

The world saw just how good Chambliss could be in this Ole Miss offense last year. The fact that he's still around is enough to feel good about the Rebels winning by at least a touchdown. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has the Rebels covering at a 57% rate.