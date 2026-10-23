SEC rivals coming off huge victories face off in another must-win format if they're to stay in contention for the conference championship. Sam Leavitt and the LSU Tigers face Byrum Brown and the Auburn Tigers. Auburn (4-2, 2-2 SEC) is fresh off a surprising 27-24 victory over the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Lane Kiffin's LSU suqad just demolished No. 16 Mississippi State 31-0. LSU is 0-2 in SEC away games this year and hasn't won a conference road game in more than two seasons. Auburn faces a classic letdown test after the Georgia high. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. LSU is favored by 7 points, with the over/under at 51.5 in the latest LSU vs. Auburn odds. Before making any LSU vs. Auburn picks, check out the LSU vs. Auburn predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

LSU vs. Auburn odds

LSU vs. Auburn spread LSU -7 LSU vs. Auburn over/under 51.5 points LSU vs. Auburn money line LSU -260, Auburn +225 LSU vs. Auburn picks See picks at SportsLine LSU vs. Auburn streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top LSU vs. Auburn predictions

After simulating LSU vs. Auburn 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 51.5 points at betting apps. LSU has scored at least 31 points in all but one game this season; in that instance, the Tigers managed 24 points and allowed 32 to Ole Miss. The Under is 4-2 in Auburn games, though its offense ranks higher in yards gained than the defense does in yards allowed.

Each team certainly has its playmakers. Leavitt has been turnover prone for LSU, but he also has thrown for 1,785 pass yards and accounted for 21 TDs. Brown has been a dual-threat menace for Auburn, throwing for 1,205 yards while rushing for a team-high 459 more.

The model is projecting 58 combined points as the Over hits 66% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make LSU vs. Auburn picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. LSU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.