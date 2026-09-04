The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers face off in a marquee Week 1 matchup Saturday night to begin their 2026 college football seasons. Lane Kiffin debuts as head coach of LSU, matching wits with four-time national championship-winning coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson, a rematch of a Week 1 matchup last year, won 17-10 by LSU. Each team is looking to bounce back from subpar 2025 seasons; LSU finished 3-5 in the SEC, Clemson was 4-4 in the ACC. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rogue, La. Host LSU is favored by 10 points in the latest Clemson vs. LSU odds, while the over/under is 50.5. Before making any LSU vs. Clemson picks, check out the Clemson vs. LSU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. LSU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for LSU vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. LSU spread LSU -10 Clemson vs. LSU over/under 50.5 points Clemson vs. LSU money line LSU -380, Clemson +300 Clemson vs. LSU picks See picks at SportsLine Clemson vs. LSU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Clemson vs. LSU predictions

After 10,000 simulations of LSU vs. Clemson, the SportsLine model is recommending going Under (50.5 points) on the total at the best betting apps. Kiffin was more known for his creative and explosive offensive teams at Ole Miss, both LSU and Clemson were paced by solid defensive efforts in 2025. They allowed a combined 42.1 ppg. No surprise, then, that the Under was a solid 17-7-2 in games involving these teams last season.

Each team starts a new QB, with Clemson choosing senior Christopher Vizzina and LSU handing it over to Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt. The advanced model calls for 49 combined points to be scored. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make LSU vs. Clemson picks

SportsLine's model has simulated LSU vs. Clemson 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Clemson, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clemson vs. LSU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.