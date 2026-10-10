LSU travels to Lexington for a massive SEC showdown Saturday night when the Tigers take on Kentucky in a battle between two teams sitting at 4-1. The Tigers are coming off a dominant 63-14 blowout of McNeese in Week 5, with quarterback Sam Leavitt throwing three touchdown passes in the rout, and enter as 8.5-point road favorites. Kentucky has been one of the SEC's best stories in 2026 on the strength of a strong home record and the steady play of quarterback Kenny Minchey. This is a pivotal conference game for both programs' SEC title hopes. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., as LSU is making its first trip to Lexington in a dozen years. The Tigers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 50.5 points. LSU is at -345 on the money line (risk $345 to win $100), with UK at +275. Before making any Kentucky vs. LSU picks, check out the LSU vs. Kentucky predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. LSU odds

LSU vs. Kentucky spread LSU -9.5 LSU vs. Kentucky over/under 50.5 points LSU vs. Kentucky money line LSU -345, Kentucky +275 LSU vs. Kentucky picks See picks at SportsLine LSU vs. Kentucky streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top LSU vs. Kentucky predictions

After simulating LSU vs. Kentucky 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 50.5 points at betting apps. Kentucky has been one of the more defense-minded teams in the SEC this season, and despite LSU's dominant Week 5 outing against McNeese, the model projects this to be a grinding, physical SEC contest that stays well under the current total. Two of the last three games for LSU have gone under the total.

Leavitt has thrown seven interceptions through five games for the Tigers in 2026, creating real turnover concerns heading into a road game against a Kentucky defense that has proven capable of forcing mistakes. While Leavitt has the arm talent to make big plays, his inconsistency has slowed LSU's offensive efficiency this season.

SportsLine's model is projecting 46 combined points in this one, making the Under the value 64% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make LSU vs. Kentucky picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.