SEC squads seeking a quick rebound from losses face off in Death Valley, as Lane Kiffin and the No. 22 LSU Tigers host the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs, who list star quarterback Kamario Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell as doubtful. LSU (4-2, 1-2 SEC) was surprised in a 35-34 OT loss at Kentucky last Saturday, while MSU (4-1, 2-1) was manhandled 56-23 at home by Alabama. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers are 17.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 55.5 in the latest Mississippi State vs. LSU odds. Before making any LSU vs. Mississippi State picks, check out the Mississippi State vs. LSU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Mississippi State vs. LSU odds

Mississippi State vs. LSU spread LSU -17.5 Mississippi State vs. LSU over/under 55.5 points Mississippi State vs. LSU money line LSU -847, Mississippi State +625 Mississippi State vs. LSU picks See picks at SportsLine Mississippi State vs. LSU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mississippi State vs. LSU predictions

After simulating Mississippi State vs. LSU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 55.5 points at betting apps. The Over has been successful 60% of games played involving these teams. LSU's offense ranks among the nation's best, averaging 42 points and 525 yards per game. Leavitt has been productive with 1,495 yards and 10 TDs, but turnover issues (he also has eight INTs) and inconsistent late-game execution have caused issues.

The Bulldogs have shown they can win on the road (Minnesota, South Carolina) and beat ranked teams (Missouri), but their defense was exposed against Alabama.

SportsLine's model is projecting 63 combined points in this one, making the Over the value 65% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Mississippi State vs. LSU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Mississippi State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.