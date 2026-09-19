Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford on Saturday night as his No. 7 LSU Tigers open SEC play against the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels. LSU announced itself in Week 1 with a 51-10 demolition of Clemson. Ole Miss needed every point to slip past Louisville 41-38 in one of the season's best early games. Emotions will be running high in a game full of importance for SEC, national championship and fan pride reasons. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is no longer on the injury report after initially being listed as doubtful. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers are at -3 in the latest LSU vs. Ole Miss odds. The over/under for total points is 58.5. Before making any LSU vs. Ole Miss picks, check out the LSU vs. Ole Miss predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Ole Miss. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ole Miss vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Ole Miss spread LSU -3 LSU vs. Ole Miss over/under 58.5 points LSU vs. Ole Miss money line LSU -149, Ole Miss +126 LSU vs. Ole Miss picks See picks at SportsLine LSU vs. Ole Miss streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top LSU vs. Ole Miss predictions

After simulating LSU vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under (58.5 points) at betting apps. Ole Miss has scored exactly 41 points in each game thus far, but went Under on the total last week against Charlotte in a 41-9 final where the over/under was 60.5. The Rebels face a much tougher defense this week as LSU has given up an average of just 12 points per game thus far.

The simulations average out to Sam Leavitt throwing for 262 yards and 1.6 TDs for the Tigers, with Jayce Brown catching 5.1 passes for 67 yards. For Ole Miss, Trinidad Chambliss goes for 267 pass yards and 1.8 TDs, and Kewan Lacy rushing for 79 yards. The model projects 52 combined points as the Under hits 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make LSU vs. Ole Miss picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Ole Miss and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.