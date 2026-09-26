A top 25 SEC matchup on Saturday's college football schedule has the 10th-ranked LSU Tigers hosting the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies. Both squads are 2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play, with their only defeats coming last week. LSU fell at Ole Miss, 31-21, in Lane Kiffin's return to The Grove while A&M lost to unranked Kentucky, 31-21. The Aggies have won each of the last two meetings, taking last year's matchup 49-25 at home. Star LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is out for the Tigers. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. LSU odds, while the over/under for total points is 52.5. Before making any LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the LSU vs. Texas A&M predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. LSU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for LSU vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. LSU spread LSU -8.5 Texas A&M vs. LSU over/under 52.5 points Texas A&M vs. LSU money line LSU -336, Texas A&M +269 Texas A&M vs. LSU picks See picks at SportsLine Texas A&M vs. LSU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top LSU vs. Texas A&M predictions

After simulating Texas A&M vs. LSU 10,000 times, the SportsLine model is going Over 52.5 points at betting apps. The Over is a combined 4-2 for the squads this season, and it was 10-6 for A&M last season. Few teams surpass the total quite like the Aggies when traveling as the Over has hit in eight of their last nine road games. Meanwhile, each of LSU's last four games, dating back to 2025, have seen at least 56 combined points, with them averaging 62.3 points.

The recent history of this series also indicates we're in store for a high-scoring affair come Saturday night. Last year's contest saw 74 total points, and each of their last four matchups have seen at least 64 combined points. With both teams forecasted to exceed 25 points scored, the model backs the Over with a projected 54 combined points. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas A&M vs. LSU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. LSU, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Texas A&M spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a profitable 22-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.